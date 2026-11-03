Karnataka Defends Milk Price Rise To Aid Farmers Amidst Drought Crisis

Karnataka Defends Milk Price Increase

Defending the Karnataka government's decision to increase milk prices by Rs 8 per litre, Congress leader and Special Representative of Karnataka in Delhi, T. B. Jayachandra, on Tuesday said the hike was necessary to protect farmers and their livelihoods amid drought conditions and a shortage of fodder and cattle feed. Speaking to ANI at Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, Jayachandra said farmers were facing severe difficulties due to the drought and needed government support to sustain dairy farming.

"Milk is not manufactured in a factory; it comes from animals. Farmers are in deep distress. They are suffering immensely due to the drought. There is neither fodder nor feed available for the animals--that is the current situation. For this very reason, it is necessary to support the farmers," he said.

Balancing Consumer and Farmer Interests

Acknowledging that the price increase would put an additional burden on consumers, Jayachandra said the government had to balance consumer interests with the need to protect farmers and their livestock. "If farmers were to abandon this occupation, who would produce the milk? In the best interest of the farmers, the Government of Karnataka has decided to increase milk prices. While it is true that this places a burden on consumers, we must simultaneously safeguard the farmers, their livelihoods, and the lives of the animals," he said.

He added that milk prices had been revised several times in the past and that the prevailing circumstances had made the latest increase necessary. "The price hike has been implemented in light of these circumstances. This is not the first time milk prices have been raised; it has happened several times in the past. However, the current situation necessitates such an increase," Jayachandra said.

The Karnataka Cabinet recently decided to increase milk prices by Rs 8 per litre, against a demand for a Rs 12 hike. The revised prices came into effect from November 1.

Protests Regarding Election Commission and Other Issues

Meanwhile, Jayachandra also expressed concern over the continuation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in office, saying there was considerable resentment over the issue in Delhi. "There is significant outrage in Delhi concerning the continuation of Gyanesh Kumar in his position, and I, too, have participated in this protest. In a democratic system, public opinion and the will of the majority must be respected. Those in positions of responsibility ought to be responsive to the situation," he said.

The INDIA bloc and various opposition parties have staged widespread protests in New Delhi and other parts of India demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Comments on Political Developments

On the meeting between former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Jayachandra said several issues were discussed but declined to comment on the alleged sting operation involving the matter. "I was also in Delhi; we all met and discussed various matters. However, I do not wish to comment on the 'sting' issue at this moment. The matter is just emerging; let the full details come out. The truth will surface one day," he said.

He added that investigative agencies were looking into the matter and that the facts would emerge in the coming days. "Investigative agencies are looking into this, and the results will be known in a few days. I do not wish to say anything at this stage. Let the source of the 'sting operation' be established, and the truth come to light; we can look into it after that," Jayachandra said.

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