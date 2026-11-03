German Police Prevent Suspected Neo-Nazi Attack on Refugee Shelter
(MENAFN) German authorities announced Monday that police had disrupted an alleged arson conspiracy targeting a refugee accommodation facility in the country's northern region, with a teenage suspect taken into custody.
The 15-year-old is being held pending trial over several allegations, including preparations for a terrorist offense.
The Lueneburg prosecutor's office confirmed that officers had conducted searches at the residences of two individuals suspected of planning an arson attack.
The teenager was detained after witnesses reported spotting him carrying a gasoline container while walking through a town.
Investigators subsequently established that the incident occurred on the date identified in online conversations as the intended time for an attack on a refugee shelter in Winsen, located in Lower Saxony.
The online discussions allegedly involved young neo-Nazis exchanging plans to set fire to the facility on a Friday evening.
The Flensburg prosecutor's office confirmed on Monday that the teenager remained in detention.
In addition to the alleged arson conspiracy, prosecutors suspect him of preparing a serious terrorist offense. They also cited concerns that he could engage in further criminal activity if released.
The 15-year-old is being held pending trial over several allegations, including preparations for a terrorist offense.
The Lueneburg prosecutor's office confirmed that officers had conducted searches at the residences of two individuals suspected of planning an arson attack.
The teenager was detained after witnesses reported spotting him carrying a gasoline container while walking through a town.
Investigators subsequently established that the incident occurred on the date identified in online conversations as the intended time for an attack on a refugee shelter in Winsen, located in Lower Saxony.
The online discussions allegedly involved young neo-Nazis exchanging plans to set fire to the facility on a Friday evening.
The Flensburg prosecutor's office confirmed on Monday that the teenager remained in detention.
In addition to the alleged arson conspiracy, prosecutors suspect him of preparing a serious terrorist offense. They also cited concerns that he could engage in further criminal activity if released.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment