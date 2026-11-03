China Urges Restraint After US Strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island
(MENAFN) China called for an end to the escalating confrontation on Tuesday, hours after US forces struck Iran’s Qeshm Island. Tehran responded that the next move belongs to Washington if it wants to avoid war.
“China believes that military means are not the solution. They will only lead to escalation that serves no one’s interest. It is hoped that relevant parties will stick to peace, resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and restore peace and tranquility in the Middle East and the Gulf region at an early date,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Mao was asked whether Beijing feared a renewed round of US or Israeli attacks on Iran after the American midterm elections, which are scheduled for Tuesday, according to an official transcript of the briefing.
The US military described its Monday night operation against Qeshm Island as “defensive” strikes.
On Monday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted senior officials from Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing for separate meetings. He stressed that dialogue must drive a political end to the Middle East conflict and urged Gulf nations to rebuild mutual trust.
In Tehran, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told lawmakers that Iran had sent a “firm and rational” response to Washington. He said the US must now choose whether to head off another war. Qalibaf, who also leads Iran’s negotiating team in talks with the US, said his country was ready for both diplomacy and military confrontation.
“Iran has delivered a firm and rational response to the American side, and now the ball is in America’s court to prevent war,” he said.
“China believes that military means are not the solution. They will only lead to escalation that serves no one’s interest. It is hoped that relevant parties will stick to peace, resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and restore peace and tranquility in the Middle East and the Gulf region at an early date,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Mao was asked whether Beijing feared a renewed round of US or Israeli attacks on Iran after the American midterm elections, which are scheduled for Tuesday, according to an official transcript of the briefing.
The US military described its Monday night operation against Qeshm Island as “defensive” strikes.
On Monday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted senior officials from Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing for separate meetings. He stressed that dialogue must drive a political end to the Middle East conflict and urged Gulf nations to rebuild mutual trust.
In Tehran, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told lawmakers that Iran had sent a “firm and rational” response to Washington. He said the US must now choose whether to head off another war. Qalibaf, who also leads Iran’s negotiating team in talks with the US, said his country was ready for both diplomacy and military confrontation.
“Iran has delivered a firm and rational response to the American side, and now the ball is in America’s court to prevent war,” he said.
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