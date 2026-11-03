Greece Prohibits Waterfront Protest Against Israeli Cruise Ship
(MENAFN) Authorities on the Greek island of Syros have prohibited a planned demonstration opposing the arrival of an Israeli-owned cruise vessel scheduled to dock on Tuesday, citing concerns over potential public disorder.
The Coast Guard said the protest targeting the Crown Iris, a ship capable of carrying approximately 2,000 passengers and 650 crew members, could result in confrontations between demonstrators and tourists.
Officials indicated that protesters would remain free to gather at other locations away from the waterfront, rather than at the originally proposed sites.
The Coast Guard warned that staging the demonstration in the designated areas “posed a severe threat to public security due to the potential of serious crimes being committed, particularly against human lives, bodily integrity and property … and to the area’s social and economic activity.”
The Syros Anti-War Initiative had organized the planned gathering along the seafront in Ermoupoli, the island's capital, ahead of the vessel's expected arrival for a one-day visit on Tuesday morning.
The group said the demonstration was intended “to express our full solidarity with the Palestinian people and all the peoples of the region.”
“We will send a clear message that genocidal war criminals and their supporters are unwelcome on our island,” the group said.
The Coast Guard said the protest targeting the Crown Iris, a ship capable of carrying approximately 2,000 passengers and 650 crew members, could result in confrontations between demonstrators and tourists.
Officials indicated that protesters would remain free to gather at other locations away from the waterfront, rather than at the originally proposed sites.
The Coast Guard warned that staging the demonstration in the designated areas “posed a severe threat to public security due to the potential of serious crimes being committed, particularly against human lives, bodily integrity and property … and to the area’s social and economic activity.”
The Syros Anti-War Initiative had organized the planned gathering along the seafront in Ermoupoli, the island's capital, ahead of the vessel's expected arrival for a one-day visit on Tuesday morning.
The group said the demonstration was intended “to express our full solidarity with the Palestinian people and all the peoples of the region.”
“We will send a clear message that genocidal war criminals and their supporters are unwelcome on our island,” the group said.
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