Hackers Set Athens Butcher Shop Fridges to 150C in Cyberattack
(MENAFN) Hackers reportedly broke into the refrigeration controls of a butcher shop in the Kifisia district of Athens and pushed the cooling units to 150C (302F), Greek media said on Tuesday.
Shop owner Giorgos Boumpas disclosed the incident to a Greek daily newspaper. He said staff found the fault when they arrived early in the morning. Assuming the refrigerators had simply broken down, they summoned a refrigeration technician, who ultimately concluded the systems had been hacked.
“They had set the refrigerators to 150 degrees Celsius; we could not manually intervene as we could not access the system,” Boumpas said. He added that the technician took back control after two hours.
According to Boumpas, the technician also warned that two other businesses in the area had suffered similar attacks. He said all affected businesses, his own included, relied on an outside refrigeration company for security.
Older refrigeration motors were unaffected, Boumpas said, while newer models with wireless network connections proved vulnerable.
The shop has since switched off its Wi-Fi connection. A technician is expected to weigh a permanent fix, he said.
Shop owner Giorgos Boumpas disclosed the incident to a Greek daily newspaper. He said staff found the fault when they arrived early in the morning. Assuming the refrigerators had simply broken down, they summoned a refrigeration technician, who ultimately concluded the systems had been hacked.
“They had set the refrigerators to 150 degrees Celsius; we could not manually intervene as we could not access the system,” Boumpas said. He added that the technician took back control after two hours.
According to Boumpas, the technician also warned that two other businesses in the area had suffered similar attacks. He said all affected businesses, his own included, relied on an outside refrigeration company for security.
Older refrigeration motors were unaffected, Boumpas said, while newer models with wireless network connections proved vulnerable.
The shop has since switched off its Wi-Fi connection. A technician is expected to weigh a permanent fix, he said.
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