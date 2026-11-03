Iran Conducts Intensive Mediation Efforts Through Qatar, Pakistan
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that Tehran is maintaining extensive diplomatic communications through Qatari and Pakistani intermediaries, with dozens of phone conversations forming part of what he described as “intensive shuttle diplomacy.”
Speaking after completing a visit to Turkmenistan, Araghchi said Iran had put forward a detailed proposal and outlined its requirements for reaching a diplomatic settlement, leaving Washington to determine how to proceed.
“We have announced our specific conditions and presented our formulated plan; now everything depends on how much political rationality prevails on the American side and whether there is a will to take the wise path of diplomacy or, as in previous instances, to drag the situation toward aggression and military operations,” he said.
The foreign minister maintained that Iran was better prepared than ever to deal with either diplomatic negotiations or a military confrontation. He cautioned that any fresh attack or attempt at deception would trigger a response “far harsher and more regretful than before.”
Araghchi also insisted that Tehran would not surrender to pressure or intimidation.
He added that reopening the Strait of Hormuz and fully restoring negotiations remained conditional on the unconditional acceptance of Iran’s “rightful conditions.”
Speaking after completing a visit to Turkmenistan, Araghchi said Iran had put forward a detailed proposal and outlined its requirements for reaching a diplomatic settlement, leaving Washington to determine how to proceed.
“We have announced our specific conditions and presented our formulated plan; now everything depends on how much political rationality prevails on the American side and whether there is a will to take the wise path of diplomacy or, as in previous instances, to drag the situation toward aggression and military operations,” he said.
The foreign minister maintained that Iran was better prepared than ever to deal with either diplomatic negotiations or a military confrontation. He cautioned that any fresh attack or attempt at deception would trigger a response “far harsher and more regretful than before.”
Araghchi also insisted that Tehran would not surrender to pressure or intimidation.
He added that reopening the Strait of Hormuz and fully restoring negotiations remained conditional on the unconditional acceptance of Iran’s “rightful conditions.”
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