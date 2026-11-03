Asian Cup 2027 Delayed to December Over Saudi Security Risks
(MENAFN) Asian Cup organizers delayed the continent’s flagship football tournament by almost 12 months on Tuesday, citing security risks and disrupted travel tied to escalating regional tensions.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) moved the 24-team event, set for Jan. 7-Feb. 5, 2027, in Saudi Arabia, to Dec. 23, 2027 through Jan. 21, 2028. The new dates still require approval from FIFA.
In a statement, the AFC said it reached the decision after consulting Saudi organizers, pointing to “current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region,” as well as logistical and travel hurdles facing teams, officials and fans.
The delay comes after a recent wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi forces, which has fueled doubts about hosting major sporting events in the kingdom.
AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa warned in October that the tournament could be rescheduled if required. Organizers insisted at the time that preparations were on track. As recently as Oct. 26, the AFC had confirmed kickoff times and venues.
Saudi Arabia had been slated to launch the tournament against Palestine at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh. The competition will be the kingdom’s first as Asian Cup host, and matches are planned for Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) moved the 24-team event, set for Jan. 7-Feb. 5, 2027, in Saudi Arabia, to Dec. 23, 2027 through Jan. 21, 2028. The new dates still require approval from FIFA.
In a statement, the AFC said it reached the decision after consulting Saudi organizers, pointing to “current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region,” as well as logistical and travel hurdles facing teams, officials and fans.
The delay comes after a recent wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi forces, which has fueled doubts about hosting major sporting events in the kingdom.
AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa warned in October that the tournament could be rescheduled if required. Organizers insisted at the time that preparations were on track. As recently as Oct. 26, the AFC had confirmed kickoff times and venues.
Saudi Arabia had been slated to launch the tournament against Palestine at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh. The competition will be the kingdom’s first as Asian Cup host, and matches are planned for Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar.
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