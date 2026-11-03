China Calls for Restraint as Iran Warns US Against Renewed War
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday called on all sides to avoid further military escalation after US forces launched strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, while Tehran said Washington now had the opportunity to prevent another conflict.
“China believes that military means are not the solution. They will only lead to escalation that serves no one’s interest. It is hoped that relevant parties will stick to peace, resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and restore peace and tranquility in the Middle East and the Gulf region at an early date,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Mao made the remarks in response to questions about concerns over a possible return to US or Israeli military operations against Iran following Tuesday’s US midterm elections, according to the transcript of her briefing.
China’s diplomatic efforts also continued on Monday, when Foreign Minister Wang Yi held separate meetings in Beijing with senior Saudi and Iranian officials. During the discussions, he emphasized the importance of pursuing a political settlement through dialogue and called on Gulf countries to restore mutual confidence.
Beijing’s appeal came after the US military conducted strikes against Qeshm Island on Monday night, describing the operation as "defensive."
Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tuesday that Tehran had provided Washington with a “firm and rational” response, adding that the next decision rested with the United States.
Addressing lawmakers during a parliamentary session, Qalibaf, who heads Iran’s negotiating team in talks with Washington, said his country remained ready to pursue diplomatic efforts while also preparing for a possible military confrontation.
“Iran has delivered a firm and rational response to the American side, and now the ball is in America’s court to prevent war,” he said.
“China believes that military means are not the solution. They will only lead to escalation that serves no one’s interest. It is hoped that relevant parties will stick to peace, resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and restore peace and tranquility in the Middle East and the Gulf region at an early date,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Mao made the remarks in response to questions about concerns over a possible return to US or Israeli military operations against Iran following Tuesday’s US midterm elections, according to the transcript of her briefing.
China’s diplomatic efforts also continued on Monday, when Foreign Minister Wang Yi held separate meetings in Beijing with senior Saudi and Iranian officials. During the discussions, he emphasized the importance of pursuing a political settlement through dialogue and called on Gulf countries to restore mutual confidence.
Beijing’s appeal came after the US military conducted strikes against Qeshm Island on Monday night, describing the operation as "defensive."
Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tuesday that Tehran had provided Washington with a “firm and rational” response, adding that the next decision rested with the United States.
Addressing lawmakers during a parliamentary session, Qalibaf, who heads Iran’s negotiating team in talks with Washington, said his country remained ready to pursue diplomatic efforts while also preparing for a possible military confrontation.
“Iran has delivered a firm and rational response to the American side, and now the ball is in America’s court to prevent war,” he said.
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