Ukraine Denies Supporting Armed Groups in Sahel Region
(MENAFN) Ukraine on Monday dismissed claims by Mali and Niger that Kyiv provides assistance to armed groups operating illegally and interferes in the domestic affairs of Sahel countries, describing the accusations as “baseless.”
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry argued that the allegations reflect elements of “Russian propaganda” intended to damage Ukraine's credibility and weaken its partnerships with African nations.
Kyiv reaffirmed its recognition of Mali's and Niger's sovereignty, emphasizing the right of their populations to decide their own political futures and pursue efforts to protect their citizens.
The ministry noted that similar accusations had emerged repeatedly in recent years before resurfacing during the high-level session of the UN General Assembly in September 2026.
“We warn against further disinformation on this issue and note that, since the two countries severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, no credible evidence has been provided to substantiate these allegations,” it said.
The ministry further stressed that the security situation across the Sahel should be examined through verified information rather than politically driven claims. It also called on the international community to address reports concerning the presence of Russian military structures in the region, including allegations of involvement in destabilizing activities and potential human rights abuses.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry argued that the allegations reflect elements of “Russian propaganda” intended to damage Ukraine's credibility and weaken its partnerships with African nations.
Kyiv reaffirmed its recognition of Mali's and Niger's sovereignty, emphasizing the right of their populations to decide their own political futures and pursue efforts to protect their citizens.
The ministry noted that similar accusations had emerged repeatedly in recent years before resurfacing during the high-level session of the UN General Assembly in September 2026.
“We warn against further disinformation on this issue and note that, since the two countries severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, no credible evidence has been provided to substantiate these allegations,” it said.
The ministry further stressed that the security situation across the Sahel should be examined through verified information rather than politically driven claims. It also called on the international community to address reports concerning the presence of Russian military structures in the region, including allegations of involvement in destabilizing activities and potential human rights abuses.
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