Black Tuesday: France Schools Blocked as 30,000 Set to March
(MENAFN) Blockades hit high schools and universities across France in the early hours of Tuesday, with thousands of protesters expected on the streets after student organizations called for a day of action, according to a French broadcaster.
Blockades persisted at multiple high schools and universities in Paris, as well as in Marseille and Toulouse. In Toulouse, 12 of the city’s 13 high schools were disrupted on Monday.
In Lille, several student organizations urged the movement to continue, including through a demonstration planned for the afternoon.
The “Black Tuesday” mobilization, called by high school student organizations, is also expected to unfold in Lyon, where authorities have approved a student demonstration.
The Paris police prefecture projected that between 15,000 and 30,000 demonstrators would take to the streets in response to the student call.
On Monday, the prefecture banned a planned march from the Pantheon to the area around the Medef headquarters, citing a route that was “incompatible with the security constraints currently in force.”
An alternative route between Porte de Charenton and Porte de Montreuil was subsequently proposed, but the order was challenged before an administrative court.
Blockades persisted at multiple high schools and universities in Paris, as well as in Marseille and Toulouse. In Toulouse, 12 of the city’s 13 high schools were disrupted on Monday.
In Lille, several student organizations urged the movement to continue, including through a demonstration planned for the afternoon.
The “Black Tuesday” mobilization, called by high school student organizations, is also expected to unfold in Lyon, where authorities have approved a student demonstration.
The Paris police prefecture projected that between 15,000 and 30,000 demonstrators would take to the streets in response to the student call.
On Monday, the prefecture banned a planned march from the Pantheon to the area around the Medef headquarters, citing a route that was “incompatible with the security constraints currently in force.”
An alternative route between Porte de Charenton and Porte de Montreuil was subsequently proposed, but the order was challenged before an administrative court.
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