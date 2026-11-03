cBrain to deliver F2 for international tax compliance in Turks and Caicos Islands





Copenhagen, November 3, 2026





cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has entered into an agreement with the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) to deliver an F2-based digital platform supporting international tax reporting and information exchange in accordance with OECD standards and U.S. requirements.

Rather than developing a new IT system, cBrain will deliver its existing F2 commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software platform, configured to support TCI's administrative processes and regulatory obligations.

The agreement demonstrates the global applicability and functional breadth of F2, while supporting cBrain's strategy of expanding internationally through the reuse of standard software.

Supporting international tax transparency and compliance

The new platform will support the Financial Transactions Information Exchange (FTIE) Unit, which oversees TCI's international tax reporting and information exchange obligations.

These include the OECD Common Reporting Standard (CRS), the U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), Exchange of Information on Request (EOIR), Economic Substance (ES), and Country-by-Country Reporting (CbCR).

The objective is to establish a secure digital platform supporting the administration, processing and exchange of tax-related information with international partner jurisdictions.

Such systems play an important role in enabling governments to meet international transparency requirements, strengthen regulatory compliance and support cooperation between tax authorities.

Building on proven F2 solutions in the United Arab Emirates

The TCI agreement builds on cBrain's previous experience delivering F2-based tax compliance solutions to the Ministry of Finance in the United Arab Emirates.

These include solutions supporting Economic Substance Regulations (ESR) and OECD-related reporting requirements, including Country-by-Country Reporting (CbCR). Today the ESR solution is used in the United Arab Emirates by more than 35,000 companies and 300 government employees and auditors.

Building on this experience, cBrain is now bringing its proven software platform and implementation expertise to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The agreement illustrates how standard software and experience developed for one government can be reused internationally, while adapting the platform to the specific legal, organizational and administrative requirements of another jurisdiction.

Demonstrating the global scalability of standard government software

Government organizations worldwide face similar challenges in digitizing public administration. Although legislation and administrative procedures differ across jurisdictions, many underlying requirements are fundamentally the same.

These include case management, document management, workflow automation, secure information exchange, compliance controls and audit trails.

Traditionally, such requirements have often been addressed through custom-built IT systems, involving complex development projects, high costs and long implementation timelines.

cBrain offers a different approach.

The F2 platform brings together core government functionality in one integrated standard software product. Using F2 ServiceBuilder, the platform can be configured to meet specific government requirements without modifying the underlying software.

This enables governments to benefit from proven software functionality and continuous product upgrades, while reducing the complexity, costs and risks traditionally associated with custom development.

For cBrain, international reuse of standard software is central to its growth strategy. By configuring and deploying the same F2 platform across multiple customers and countries, cBrain aims to expand its international business without the costs and complexity of developing and maintaining separate software products for each market.

The TCI agreement demonstrates both the breadth of the F2 platform and the potential to scale cBrain's international business through standard software rather than custom-built solutions.

About cBrain

cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is pioneering a new generation of integrated enterprise software, built specifically for government.

The cBrain F2® software brings together case management, document management, workflow automation, digital services and artificial intelligence in one unified platform. Delivered as commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software, F2 enables government organizations to accelerate digital transformation without the complexity and cost of traditional custom-built IT systems.

F2 is used by more than 75 public authorities in Denmark, including the Danish government ministries, providing a proven foundation for international expansion.

Building on Denmark's position as a global leader in digital government, cBrain is bringing the Danish model of digital government to the world. Today, F2 is used by government organizations across five continents, demonstrating how the Danish model can be reused and scaled internationally through standard software.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO













Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ..., +45 24429300

Attachment

Press Release no. 2026-08 (Turks and Caicos Islands)