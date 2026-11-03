Atos Positioned As A Leader In ISG Provider Lens 2026 For Agentic AI Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Atos positioned as a leader in ISG Provider Lens TM 2026 for Agentic AI Services

Paris, France - November 3, 2026 – Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens TM Agentic AI Services Report, in the agentic AI development and deployment services – large quadrant at global level. The positioning marks a significant progression from Market Challenger in 2025 and recognizes Atos' ability to engineer governed, production-grade agentic AI systems that enterprises can put to work with confidence.

As organizations move toward AI agents able to act within business processes, the challenge is increasingly shifting from building agents to operating them securely and reliably at enterprise scale. Agents can route work, update records, trigger processes and interact with business systems, making integration, governance, security and accountability critical requirements for enterprise deployment.

The ISG Provider LensTM Agentic AI Services 2026 evaluation assesses providers engineering and operating agentic AI across enterprise workflows, including capabilities in orchestration, system integration, controlled execution, governance and human oversight.

Moving agentic AI from experimentation to trusted enterprise operations

The report highlights three strengths underpinning Atos' approach to agentic AI.



Autonomous data engineering, through the Atos Autonomous Data Engineer (ADE), which breaks data engineering activities into specialized agent functions covering areas such as analysis, modeling, transformation, evaluation and governance.



Workflow and system integration. Atos connects AI decision-making with downstream enterprise systems across routing, triage, security, data and engineering workflows. This enables organizations to move beyond conversational AI toward agents that can execute and progress work across the enterprise.

Agent assurance foundation, embedding security, access controls, autonomy boundaries, risk management and performance monitoring throughout the agent lifecycle.



This approach enables Atos to help organizations move agentic AI toward trusted autonomy at scale. Atos combines digital sovereignty, cybersecurity and decades of managed services experience within an end-to-end approach designed to embed security, compliance, explainability and human accountability. As a vendor-neutral integrator, the company can connect AI agents across heterogeneous enterprise environments, including ERP, ITSM, cloud, legacy and data estates. Its Scaler open innovation ecosystem further enables Atos to bring AI-native partner capabilities into solutions under Atos orchestration, security and accountability.

The breadth of this approach is also reflected in the range of agentic AI use cases Atos is developing and delivering, spanning industrial processes, aerospace, aviation, utilities, public services, banking, healthcare, education and retail, including mission-critical environments.

Recognition of Atos' approach to governed AI execution

Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Principal Analyst, and Sushree Acharya, Senior Analyst at ISG, commented:“Atos engineers agentic systems around governed enterprise execution, connecting AI decisions with workflows, data and business systems while maintaining defined control boundaries for delegated operational work.”

“Enterprises don't need more AI pilots. They need agents they can trust with real work. Being identified as a Leader by ISG, one year after being positioned as a Market Challenger, reflects our maturity in engineering agentic AI for governed execution: connecting AI decisions to the workflows, data and systems that run the business, with clear control boundaries” said Jennifer Ferrara, Head of AI, Atos.

The recognition further highlights Atos' agentic AI approach that brings together strategy, governance, security, engineering and integration capabilities so that organizations can progressively delegate real business activities to AI agents while retaining appropriate visibility, control and accountability.

The ISG Provider LensTM Agentic AI Services 2026 report is available through the Atos landing page.

Atos Genesis Intelligence: taking AI from insights to action

Building on this momentum, Atos recently launched Atos Genesis Intelligence, its comprehensive end-to-end AI suite. Bringing together sovereign data management, advanced AI capabilities, secure orchestration and governance within a single ecosystem, Atos Genesis Intelligence provides the foundation to industrialize trusted and secure AI across enterprise operations. The suite is continuously enriched through the Atos Sovereign Agentic Studios, a global, production-first delivery model for real-world agentic AI deployments.

At the culmination of the suite, Atos Codex, which stands for Center of Operations and Data EXcellence, is designed for organizations operating in mission-critical environments. It connects operational data and context with cybersecurity controls and AI-driven reasoning to turn trusted insights into governed operational actions. By maintaining human oversight and governance, Atos Codex helps organizations move beyond AI-generated recommendations towards AI that can securely support and execute real-world operations, while improving responsiveness, operational efficiency and resilience

***

About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 51,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 53,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot – ...

Attachment

Global PR - Atos positioned as a leader in ISG Provider Lens 2026 for Agentic AI Services