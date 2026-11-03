MEXC Upgrades Futures Earn To Empower Retail Traders With A Clearer, More Intuitive Experience

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced an upgrade to Futures Earn. This product helps retail traders use their capital more efficiently by allowing eligible futures account balances to earn interest while users continue trading. The upgrade is designed to improve the overall user experience and make the product easier to understand and use.

Futures Earn Upgrade Highlights

Futures Earn involves several aspects, including interest calculation rules and reward calculation. To help users better understand and navigate Futures Earn throughout their user journey, MEXC has made three key improvements to the user experience.

Visualized Reward Rules: The core logic behind reward calculations is now presented through diagrams, making it easier for users to understand how earnings are calculated.

Scenario-Based Guidance: Users receive timely, in-context guidance at key stages of the user journey, from activating Futures Earn and depositing funds to earning interest on open positions.

Earnings Calculator: Users can customize parameters to estimate potential earnings, making it easier to understand and assess expected returns before using the product.

Innovative Interest Mechanism, Up to 20% APR

Futures Earn introduces an innovative way to put trading capital to work, built around the idea that“Your Futures Balance Earns Too.” By integrating an interest-earning mechanism directly into the futures account, it allows eligible balances to automatically generate interest while remaining available for futures trading. Users do not need to choose between trading and earning, transfer funds out of their futures account, or subscribe to a separate earning product.

Dedicated futures earning products remain relatively uncommon across the industry. Among the offerings currently available, some are limited to a single stablecoin, require minimum trading volumes, or operate as time-limited campaigns. MEXC Futures Earn combines broader asset coverage, higher earning potential, and lower barriers to participation. It supports eligible USDT- and USDE-margined futures pairs, with no minimum trading volume requirement or fixed end date. USDT-margined pairs offer a 5% base APR plus up to 15% in additional rewards, bringing the maximum APR to 20%, while USDE-margined pairs offer a 4.75% base APR. Eligible futures account balances of at least 100 USDT automatically accrue interest hourly, with rewards settled daily, while remaining available for trading.

Making Capital Efficiency More Accessible

Institutional market participants have long prioritized capital efficiency and typically have access to more sophisticated tools for managing and deploying capital. MEXC believes retail traders should also have greater opportunities to improve how they use their funds. MEXC remains committed to putting retail traders at the heart of its product and service development, offering innovative products and services such as 0-fee trading, deep liquidity, exclusive VVIP benefits, and Futures Earn to optimize trading costs, trade execution, and capital utilization. Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to break down barriers and empower more retail traders to achieve greater capital efficiency and unlock more value from their capital.

To learn more about MEXC Futures Earn, visit the official product page.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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