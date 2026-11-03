Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Solid Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results With Record Revenues And Income From Investments
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|10,228
|$
|22,885
|$
|62,635
|$
|97,316
|Add: Income tax expense
|7,126
|18,893
|26,709
|41,198
|Add: Interest expense
|32,243
|34,177
|94,565
|99,840
|Add: Preferred stock dividends/costs
|1,446
|1,439
|4,291
|4,254
|Add: Loss on debt extinguishment
|562
|2,963
|13,010
|2,963
|Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
|31,367
|28,662
|90,613
|81,236
|Add: Stock compensation expense
|12,262
|11,281
|38,717
|34,939
|Add: Write-down of equipment
|4,450
|10,201
|10,509
|23,768
|Add: Acquisition, financing and divestitures related expenses
|1,164
|676
|5,966
|1,504
|Add: Other (1)
|35
|3,826
|(1,546
|)
|(32,622
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|100,883
|$
|135,003
|$
|345,469
|$
|354,396
________________________________________________________During the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company recognized $11 thousand and $3.8 million, respectively, and $(1.6) million and $10.3 million, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 in non-recurring project expenses associated with the sustainable aviation fuel project, which the Company decided to cease further investment in. The negative expense recognized during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 reflects government grant proceeds recognized. Additionally, during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized $24 thousand in expense associated with reincorporation, and during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recognized $43.0 million in relation to the gain on sale of the BAML business.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $3,024.4 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $128.6 million of notes receivable, and $146.5 million of maintenance rights, which represented 341 engines, 31 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $2,801.7 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $139.9 million of notes receivable, $30.6 million of maintenance rights, and $16.6 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 363 engines, 20 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.
Conference Call
WLFC will hold a conference call led by the executive management team today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2026 results.
To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers:
U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 330-6730
International: +1 (786) 297-8585
Conference ID: 6125236
Participant Passcode: 974110
The conference call may also be accessed by registering via the following link:
A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations sections of our website at
About Willis Lease Finance Corporation
Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company's service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO, and ground and cargo handling services.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are subject to change in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed, either expressly or implicitly, in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and natural disasters; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors, as well as the impact of new or increased tariffs; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|REVENUE
|Lease rent revenue
|$
|84,379
|$
|76,552
|10.2
|%
|$
|238,901
|$
|216,559
|10.3
|%
|Maintenance reserve revenue
|39,326
|76,054
|(48.3
|)%
|141,294
|181,656
|(22.2
|)%
|Spare parts and equipment sales
|98,131
|5,394
|1,719.3
|%
|140,998
|53,988
|161.2
|%
|Interest revenue
|2,585
|3,360
|(23.1
|)%
|6,556
|10,943
|(40.1
|)%
|Gain on sale of leased equipment
|5,452
|16,134
|(66.2
|)%
|55,449
|48,153
|15.2
|%
|Gain on sale of financial assets
|-
|-
|nm
|592
|378
|56.6
|%
|Maintenance services revenue
|11,217
|3,636
|208.5
|%
|29,969
|17,253
|73.7
|%
|Management and advisory fees
|4,515
|1,881
|140.0
|%
|17,934
|6,431
|178.9
|%
|Other revenue
|717
|378
|89.7
|%
|2,992
|1,262
|137.1
|%
|Total revenue
|246,322
|183,389
|34.3
|%
|634,685
|536,623
|18.3
|%
|EXPENSES
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|31,367
|28,662
|9.4
|%
|90,613
|81,236
|11.5
|%
|Cost of spare parts and equipment sales
|91,070
|6,684
|1,262.5
|%
|120,584
|50,109
|140.6
|%
|Cost of maintenance services
|12,918
|5,135
|151.6
|%
|32,128
|19,085
|68.3
|%
|Write-down of equipment
|4,450
|10,201
|(56.4
|)%
|10,509
|23,768
|(55.8
|)%
|General and administrative
|48,732
|49,190
|(0.9
|)%
|160,895
|147,339
|9.2
|%
|Technical expense
|13,495
|8,352
|61.6
|%
|33,130
|22,090
|50.0
|%
|Net finance costs:
|Interest expense
|32,243
|34,177
|(5.7
|)%
|94,565
|99,840
|(5.3
|)%
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|562
|2,963
|(81.0
|)%
|13,010
|2,963
|339.1
|%
|Total net finance costs
|32,805
|37,140
|(11.7
|)%
|107,575
|102,803
|4.6
|%
|Total expenses
|234,837
|145,364
|61.6
|%
|555,434
|446,430
|24.4
|%
|Income from operations
|11,485
|38,025
|(69.8
|)%
|79,251
|90,193
|(12.1
|)%
|Gain on sale of business
|-
|-
|nm
|-
|42,950
|(100.0
|)%
|Income from investments
|7,311
|5,192
|40.8
|%
|14,532
|9,625
|51.0
|%
|Income before income taxes
|18,796
|43,217
|(56.5
|)%
|93,783
|142,768
|(34.3
|)%
|Income tax expense
|7,126
|18,893
|(62.3
|)%
|26,709
|41,198
|(35.2
|)%
|Net income
|11,670
|24,324
|(52.0
|)%
|67,074
|101,570
|(34.0
|)%
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(4
|)
|-
|nm
|148
|-
|nm
|Net income attributable to WLFC
|11,674
|24,324
|(52.0
|)%
|66,926
|101,570
|(34.1
|)%
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,376
|1,369
|0.5
|%
|4,082
|4,045
|0.9
|%
|Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs
|70
|70
|-
|%
|209
|209
|-
|%
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|10,228
|$
|22,885
|(55.3
|)%
|$
|62,635
|$
|97,316
|(35.6
|)%
|Basic weighted average income per common share
|$
|0.48
|$
|1.12
|$
|3.00
|$
|4.82
|Diluted weighted average income per common share
|$
|0.47
|$
|1.08
|$
|2.86
|$
|4.63
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|21,154
|20,439
|20,875
|20,208
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|21,941
|21,093
|21,904
|21,021
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|11,061
|$
|16,441
|Restricted cash
|122,610
|530,500
|Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation
|3,024,361
|2,801,683
|Maintenance rights
|146,479
|30,632
|Equipment held for sale
|151,282
|20,509
|Receivables, net
|45,739
|35,717
|Spare parts inventory
|52,082
|56,577
|Investments
|167,361
|104,250
|Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation
|77,026
|73,835
|Intangible assets, net
|6,292
|271
|Notes receivable, net
|128,595
|139,945
|Investments in sales-type leases, net
|-
|16,595
|Due from affiliates
|3,152
|-
|Other assets
|116,323
|109,360
|Total assets
|$
|4,052,363
|$
|3,936,315
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|145,874
|$
|105,706
|Deferred income taxes
|290,061
|228,547
|Debt obligations
|2,524,677
|2,700,338
|Maintenance reserves
|201,671
|116,185
|Security deposits
|28,951
|24,651
|Unearned revenue
|29,966
|35,350
|Due to affiliates
|607
|-
|Total liabilities
|3,221,807
|3,210,777
|Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)
|97,992
|63,401
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock ($0.01 par value)
|228
|229
|Paid-in capital in excess of par
|83,517
|72,510
|Retained earnings
|644,228
|590,785
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|1,518
|(1,387
|)
|Total Willis Lease Finance Corporation shareholders' equity
|729,491
|662,137
|Noncontrolling interests
|3,073
|-
|Total equity
|732,564
|662,137
|Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity
|$
|4,052,363
|$
|3,936,315
CONTACT:
Scott B. Flaherty
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
561.413.0112
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