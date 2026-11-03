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Ducommun To Participate In RBC Global Industrials Conference


Date: 2026-11-03 06:31:34

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the“Company”) announced today that Suman Mookerji, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on November 17, 2026. Institutional investors are welcome to contact RBC Capital Markets to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products, aftermarket and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and space markets and aspires to contribute to the advancement of those industries. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms and mission-critical military and space programs. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Contacts
Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
657.335.3665, ...


MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111907973


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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