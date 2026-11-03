Ducommun To Participate In RBC Global Industrials Conference

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products, aftermarket and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and space markets and aspires to contribute to the advancement of those industries. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms and mission-critical military and space programs. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

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