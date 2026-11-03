Clear Health Centers Expands IV Therapy Options In Salt Lake City

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Salt Lake City naturopathic clinic introduces expanded intravenous nutrient protocols for patients with chronic and complex conditions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Salt Lake City, Utah - Chronic illness rarely fits a single specialty. Patients with overlapping conditions often move between providers without a complete picture emerging. Clear Health Centers, a naturopathic and integrative medicine clinic in Salt Lake City, now offers an expanded range of intravenous nutrient therapies to address that gap directly.Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, leads the practice as a licensed naturopathic health care practitioner in Utah. His clinical process begins with a detailed intake and functional lab work. Treatment decisions follow from those findings, not from a preset menu of services.""Patients with chronic conditions often arrive having seen multiple specialists without resolution. Our approach starts with a thorough look at the whole system before any treatment is recommended,"" said Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, of Clear Health Centers.Naturopathic Care at the Center of the PracticeDr. Haskell holds a doctorate in naturopathic medicine from one of four accredited naturopathic colleges in North America. The clinic integrates naturopathic principles with functional medicine, applying rigorous diagnostics before any treatment is initiated.Clear Health Centers addresses a range of complex and chronic conditions. These include Hashimoto's thyroiditis, hypothyroidism, adrenal dysfunction, PCOS, hormonal imbalance, mold illness, chronic infections, long COVID, and metabolic conditions such as insulin resistance and reactive hypoglycemia.The clinic also offers bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, neural therapy, parasite protocols, and chelation with Disodium EDTA. Darkfield live blood analysis is available as a diagnostic tool, allowing practitioners to assess cellular health directly.Intravenous Nutrient Protocols Now Available Across More ConditionsClear Health Centers offers intravenous vitamin therapy in Salt Lake City structured around four core formulations. Each is selected based on patient-specific clinical findings rather than general wellness goals.High-dose intravenous vitamin C is used in protocols for chronic infection, post-viral illness, immune suppression, and adjunctive oncology support. Plasma concentrations achieved intravenously exceed what oral supplementation can produce by a significant margin, enabling mechanisms not available at oral doses.The Myers Cocktail delivers magnesium, B vitamins, calcium, and vitamin C directly into the bloodstream. This formulation is used for fatigue, fibromyalgia, migraines, and chronic immune insufficiency.Glutathione IV therapy replenishes the body's primary intracellular antioxidant. Depletion of glutathione is a documented feature of numerous chronic illnesses, including autoimmune conditions, neurological syndromes, and liver disease.Ultraviolet blood irradiation therapy rounds out the IV offerings. In this procedure, a small volume of blood is withdrawn, exposed to ultraviolet light, and reinfused. It has been used in integrative medicine for decades to support immune modulation and address persistent infections.Serving Patients Across the Wasatch FrontClear Health Centers is located in Salt Lake City, Utah 84108, and serves patients from across the Wasatch Front. Residents of Murray, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights, and surrounding communities have access to the full range of clinic services.Many patients arrive after years of inconclusive workups through conventional channels. Clear Health Centers is built to work through complex, multi-system presentations. Where standard diagnostics identify no clear cause, functional testing frequently surfaces drivers that have been missed.Clinical Scope and Patient AccessPatients with chronic fatigue, hormonal imbalance, recurring infections, thyroid conditions, or post-viral symptoms now have access to a broader set of clinical tools under one roof.The combination of naturopathic medicine, functional diagnostics, and IV nutrient therapy at Clear Health Centers allows the clinical team to address underlying drivers rather than isolated symptoms. Dr. Haskell, a naturopathic health care practitioner in Utah with over a decade of clinical experience, works with each patient to assess which therapies are clinically indicated based on lab findings and symptom presentation.No single protocol is applied uniformly across patients. Chronic illness rarely has a single cause, and treatment plans at the clinic reflect that complexity.About Clear Health CentersClear Health Centers is a naturopathic and integrative medicine clinic based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, leads the practice with a focus on identifying and addressing the root causes of chronic and complex illness.Services span naturopathic family medicine, women's hormone health, thyroid and adrenal care, IV nutrient therapy, and specialized treatments for mold illness, chronic infection, and autoimmune conditions.Media ContactClear Health CentersDr. Alexander Haskell, NDSalt Lake City, Utah 84108Phone: 801.875.9292

Dr. Alexander Haskell

Clear Health Centers

+1 8018759292

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Clear Health Centers Expands IV Therapy Options in Salt Lake City News Provided By Digital guider November 03, 2026, 11:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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