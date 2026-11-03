Dutch Foundation Targets Philip Morris Over IQOS Advertising Claims
(MENAFN) A Dutch organization campaigning against tobacco use is preparing to lodge a criminal complaint against Philip Morris, accusing the company of misleading consumers and engaging in prohibited advertising related to its IQOS heated tobacco product.
The Youth Smoking Prevention Foundation alleges that the tobacco manufacturer has misrepresented the health risks of IQOS by marketing it as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes.
Lawyer Benedicte Ficq, who represents the foundation, said the complaint is expected to be filed with the Dutch Public Prosecution Service in mid-November.
The legal action is also expected to name company executives and researchers who have supported claims about the product's health effects, Ficq said.
"The heated tobacco product is a new wave of deception," Ficq said. "It is a new way to keep the tobacco industry's business model afloat."
Unlike conventional cigarettes, IQOS heats tobacco without burning it. Philip Morris maintains that this process produces lower levels of toxic substances, making the product less harmful than traditional smoking, according to reports.
The Youth Smoking Prevention Foundation alleges that the tobacco manufacturer has misrepresented the health risks of IQOS by marketing it as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes.
Lawyer Benedicte Ficq, who represents the foundation, said the complaint is expected to be filed with the Dutch Public Prosecution Service in mid-November.
The legal action is also expected to name company executives and researchers who have supported claims about the product's health effects, Ficq said.
"The heated tobacco product is a new wave of deception," Ficq said. "It is a new way to keep the tobacco industry's business model afloat."
Unlike conventional cigarettes, IQOS heats tobacco without burning it. Philip Morris maintains that this process produces lower levels of toxic substances, making the product less harmful than traditional smoking, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment