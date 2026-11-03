Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

swissnet Group publishes H1 2026 results and lays foundation for profitable growth through successful restructuring

03.11.2026 / 11:55 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS swissnet Group publishes H1 2026 results and lays foundation for profitable growth through successful restructuring Strong order intake and annual personnel cost savings of approximately CHF 0.8 million support positive outlook Key Highlights

H1 2026 Group revenue amounted to CHF 9.3 million, compared to CHF 11.3 million in H1 2025, reflecting the timing of major infrastructure projects and operational restructuring.

Positive EBITDA (IFRS) of CHF 0.12 million (H1 2025: CHF 1.25 million) and adjusted EBITDA of CHF 0.36 million (H1 2025: CHF 2.27 million). Adjusted EBITDA on the current cost base amounted to CHF 0.73 million (pro forma).

Significant improvement compared with the second half of 2025: gross margin increased from 52.8% to 61.8%, and EBITDA (IFRS) improved from CHF -0.83 million in H2 2025 to CHF +0.12 million in H1 2026.

Comprehensive restructuring and integration measures implemented, including annual personnel cost reductions of approximately CHF 0.8 million (run-rate).

Equity of CHF 19.2 million and equity ratio of 43.1% as of 30 June 2026. Strong order intake provides planning certainty and high visibility. Berg, Switzerland – 3 November 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a provider of integrated ICT infrastructure and cloud-based software solutions, announced its financial results for the first half of 2026. The first six months of 2026 were characterised by comprehensive operational restructuring and integration following acquisitions completed in previous years. The Group focused on simplifying its corporate structure, reducing operating costs, harmonising internal processes and establishing a more efficient organisational foundation for sustainable and profitable growth. Despite lower revenue compared to the prior-year period, swissnet Group maintained positive operating EBITDA and achieved a significant improvement in profitability compared to the second half of 2025. Financial performance reflects restructuring and operational transition In the first half of 2026, swissnet Group generated consolidated revenue of CHF 9.3 million, compared to CHF 11.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025, a decrease of 18.3%. The decline was primarily attributable to large infrastructure projects and rollouts that were delayed into the second half of 2026. Currency translation effects resulting from the stronger Swiss franc also affected reported revenue. The Group achieved positive EBITDA of CHF 0.12 million, compared to CHF 1.25 million in H1 2025. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to CHF 0.36 million, compared to CHF 2.27 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA on the current cost base, reflecting personnel cost reductions implemented during 2026, amounted to CHF 0.73 million (pro forma). EBITDA was therefore positive despite non-recurring costs related to the restructuring, the delayed annual closing 2025 and the first group audit. The Group's gross margin reached 61.8%, compared to 63.8% in H1 2025. Compared with H2 2025, revenue remained broadly stable at CHF 9.3 million versus CHF 9.7 million, while gross margin increased from 52.8% to 61.8% and EBITDA improved from CHF -0.8 million to CHF +0.1 million. The consolidated net result amounted to CHF -3.34 million, compared to CHF -0.23 million in H1 2025 on an IFRS basis. The prior-year comparison uses the IFRS net result including non-recurring items, rather than the adjusted net result presented in the 2025 half-year announcement. The result was significantly affected by non-cash depreciation and amortisation of CHF 2.7 million, primarily related to intangible assets recognised in connection with the 2025 acquisitions, as well as financing expenses and restructuring-related costs. Compared to H2 2025, the net result improved from CHF -7.3 million to CHF -3.3 million. Whilst the figures for the first half of 2026 were still below those for the same period last year, a significant improvement had already been achieved compared with the second half of 2025. Comprehensive restructuring establishes a leaner and more efficient Group Following several years of acquisition-driven expansion, swissnet Group implemented a comprehensive programme to simplify its organisational structure and improve operational efficiency. T2 Vertrieb GmbH (in 2025) and Kadsoft Computer GmbH (with effect from 1 January 2026) were merged into swissnet ICT GmbH, consolidating German infrastructure activities within FREDERIX and swissnet ICT. Administrative, financial and operational functions were streamlined, overlapping structures eliminated and responsibilities clarified. Personnel measures are expected to reduce annual personnel expenses by approximately CHF 0.8 million on a recurring basis. As several measures only became effective during the second half of 2026, their full impact is not reflected in the first-half results. The introduction of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central at FREDERIX and swissnet ICT marked an important milestone in harmonising financial and operational processes. The rollout of standardised systems and reporting structures is expected to continue and will lead to further cost reductions. Stable core business and continued customer acquisition The Group's core business in the DACH region remained stable, supported by a diversified customer base and recurring revenue from software subscriptions, hotspot operations and managed infrastructure services. New projects and framework agreements were secured across hospitality, fitness, healthcare and public administration, including a long-term framework agreement with EVO Fitness and the project management for the centralisation of the IT infrastructure of the Baden-Württemberg state administration. Order intake remained strong, with several projects expected to contribute to revenue from H2 2026 onwards. In the Middle East, the infrastructure business swissnet MENA grew slightly and has a solid order book. Lokalee, by contrast, fell well short of expectations: the conflict in the region made hotel customers hold back on new investments, and Lokalee's revenue and EBITDA were clearly below budget, which weighed on the Group's overall result. swissnet 3.0 strengthens the Group's software and SaaS offering The swissnet 3.0 platform combines existing software solutions into a unified cloud-based platform for location-based marketing, visitor flow analysis and customer engagement. The integrated suite is designed to strengthen recurring SaaS revenue and cross-selling opportunities. Additional recurring software revenue is expected from 2027. Solid equity base and continued shareholder support As of 30 June 2026, swissnet Group reported total assets of CHF 44.5 million and consolidated equity of CHF 19.2 million, corresponding to an equity ratio of 43.1%. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 0.2 million. Following the reporting period, the anchor shareholder provided additional loans totalling CHF 3.1 million. Together with restructuring and a reduced operating cost base, this supports the Group's ongoing development. Strong order intake supports positive outlook for H2 2026 and 2027 Further customer wins in hospitality and healthcare reinforce the business pipeline. With restructuring progressing and a leaner cost structure, the Board of Directors expects a stronger second half of 2026 and remains focused on improving profitability and expanding recurring revenue in 2027. Orderly CEO succession On 14 September 2026, the Board of Directors appointed Stefan Gübeli as Group CEO with effect from 1 January 2027. After a two-month transition period in which both lead the company together, Jonathan Sauppe will step down from his operational role on 1 March 2027; he will continue to support the Group as an advisor under a multi-year contract and remains a shareholder. KEY FINANCIALS SUMMARY swissnet Group – Consolidated IFRS figures (unaudited) In CHF million, unless otherwise stated H1 2026 H1 2025 Net revenue 9.26 11.33 Gross margin 61.8% 63.8% EBITDA 0.12 1.25 Adjusted EBITDA* 0.36 2.27 Adjusted EBITDA – current cost base (pro forma)* 0.73 – Depreciation and amortisation -2.72 -0.86 Operating result (EBIT) -2.59 0.39 Net result -3.34 -0.23 (IFRS) Earnings per share (CHF) -0.35 -0.05 Balance sheet In CHF million, unless otherwise stated 30 June 2026 31 December 2025 Total assets 44.53 44.75 Equity 19.19 22.53 Equity ratio 43.1% 50.3% Cash and cash equivalents 0.24 0.51 Financial liabilities (borrowings and bank overdrafts) 14.02 13.09 *Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA on the current cost base is an additional unaudited pro forma measure reflecting personnel cost reductions implemented during 2026. The H1 figures are unaudited. The 31 December 2025 figures are taken from the audited consolidated financial statements 2025. The H1 2026 Half-Year Report, including the Interim Management Report and condensed consolidated financial statements, is available for download in the Investor Relations section of the swissnet Group's website. About swissnet Group The swissnet Group provides integrated ICT infrastructure solutions and cloud-based software applications for location-based businesses. The Group combines network infrastructure, Wi-Fi solutions, hotspot marketing, location-based marketing and AI-powered digital guest services. Its customers include companies and institutions in retail, hospitality, healthcare, real estate and the public sector. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment and traded via XETRA. For more information, please visit the swissnet Group website. Contact Company swissnet Group

Berg, Switzerland

Phone: +41 44 380 73 73

Email:... Contact for business and financial press swissnet Group

Phone: +41 44 380 73 73

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