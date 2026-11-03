North Korea Tests 'Dispersal Warhead' For Cruise Missiles Following Cluster Bomb Test

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 3 (IANS) North Korea has tested a "dispersal warhead" for a strategic cruise missile, state media reported Tuesday, following its recent test of a cluster bomb for ballistic missiles.

The Missile Administration conducted the tests Monday to assess the power of such a warhead and the missile's "vertical strike" capability, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The Warhead Institute of the Missile Administration said it confirmed that the middle-sized dispersal warhead tipped on the cruise missile is capable of turning into ashes a target area of 5 to 6 hectares with its highest-density power," it said.

The Cruise Missile System Institute said it perfected the missile's vertical strike capability by improving its terminal manoeuvrability, adjusted for the targeted area's natural and geographical characteristics, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The necessity of developing a variety of weapon systems is urgent than ever before. It is because our armed forces should defend the security of the country and deter all sorts of threats," the director of the missile administration was quoted as saying.

The tests, the director said, demonstrated the country's "practical combat power."

North Korea has vowed to field various types of cluster warheads by the end of the year. It tested a cluster bomb that can be mounted on tactical ballistic missiles Saturday.

On North Korea's claims on the missile's vertical strike capability, experts said the North appears to be aiming to achieve the means of precisely striking South Korean forces' underground facilities and tunnel entryways, which are difficult to hit in a horizontal or diagonal manner.

"It is a way of maximising the destructive power by raising the missile to full speed before hitting the target using the acceleration of gravity," said Shin Jong-woo, secretary-general of the Seoul-based Korea Defence and Security Forum.

The South Korean military said Tuesday it is maintaining an "overwhelming" capability and readiness to respond to any North Korean provocations.

"Our military has already developed the precision strike capabilities and relevant weapons systems, outplaying the North's asserted technology from 20 years ago, and is maintaining permanent operational readiness," Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson Capt. Jang Do-young told a press briefing.

–IANS

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