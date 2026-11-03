Ayodhya Deepotsav To Bring Ramayan Alive Through 3D Projections, Laser Shows, Augmented Reality

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 3 (IANS) The 2026 edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya is set to offer a unique combination of tradition and modern technology, with a series of immersive presentations designed to attract the younger generation.

Against the spectacular backdrop of thousands of illuminated lamps at 'Ram Ki Paidi', the story of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya will be brought alive through 3D projections, laser displays, aerial performances and live presentations featuring more than 100 artists.

The main event, scheduled to be held on November 7, will feature a specially curated 28-minute presentation combining projection mapping, music, lighting effects and live performances.

In a major technological addition this year, visitors will also be able to experience 3D visuals depicting five episodes from the Ramayan directly on their mobile phones through Augmented Reality (AR).

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, the celebrations will have 'Ram Ki Paidi' as their central venue, where preparations are underway to create an elaborate setting for the multimedia presentation.

A floating stage is being constructed over the water, where folk and classical performers will present episodes from the Ramayan through a combination of dance, music and theatrical performances.

These live acts will be supported by advanced lighting arrangements, 2D and 3D visual projections and aerial performances, bringing together traditional art forms and contemporary presentation techniques.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said this year's Deepotsav programmes had been specially designed keeping in mind the interests and preferences of Gen Z.

The idea, he said, is to introduce the younger generation to Ayodhya's rich cultural heritage and the story of Lord Ram through the use of modern technology and innovative forms of storytelling.

The 28-minute central presentation will recreate the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya through an elaborate visual experience involving projection mapping, laser displays, music and live performances.

The organisers are aiming to make the presentation engaging for audiences by combining traditional narratives with contemporary multimedia techniques.

As part of the celebrations, multimedia projection shows and laser displays will be organised at 'Ram Ki Paidi' from November 5 to November 9.

The programme will begin with two trial shows on November 5, followed by a full-dress rehearsal on November 6 to ensure that all technical and performance arrangements are in place ahead of the main event.

The principal presentation will take place on November 7 in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Three additional shows will also be organised for the general public, allowing more visitors to witness the multimedia spectacle.

On November 8, the day of Diwali, four shows will be organised, although these presentations will not include dance performances. A special drone show has also been planned for November 9, particularly for the residents of Ayodhya, as another attraction of this year's Deepotsav celebrations.

A key feature of the 2026 edition will be the introduction of an application-based Augmented Reality experience for visitors to the 'Ram Ki Paidi' area.

A dedicated mobile application will be developed through which people can scan designated locations and view 3D scenes from the Ramayan on their mobile screens, with the visuals appearing against the backdrop of their actual surroundings.

The application will also allow visitors to record these augmented reality scenes and share the videos on social media platforms. The facility will be supported by geo-fencing technology, which will ensure that the AR experience can be accessed only within the designated 'Ram Ki Paidi' area.

Apart from the main 28-minute presentation, the programme will also include an eight-minute special laser show and a separate 20-minute multimedia projection mapping presentation. These additional attractions are expected to further enhance the overall experience for visitors attending the celebrations.

To ensure that audiences can fully experience the performances and visual displays, organisers will install an advanced sound system along with outdoor LED walls at the venue. More than 100 artists will participate in the event, presenting different episodes from the Ramayan through a range of Indian folk and classical art forms.

The entire presentation is being developed by bringing together storytelling, dance, music, voice-overs and elaborate lighting effects. Through this combination, the organisers intend to create an immersive retelling of the epic that connects traditional cultural expressions with modern audiovisual technology.

Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, said the combination of tradition and technology at Deepotsav would help establish a connection between Ayodhya's cultural legacy and the younger generation.

He described the initiative as a way of presenting the city's heritage in a format that would appeal to contemporary audiences while retaining the essence of its traditional narratives.

He said that technologies such as projection mapping, laser shows, aerial performances and augmented reality would offer a fresh and innovative way of presenting the story of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya.

The initiative is also expected to contribute to the promotion of the 'Visit My State' campaign by highlighting the city's cultural attractions and encouraging more people to explore its heritage.

With an extensive programme of traditional performances, advanced visual effects and interactive digital experiences, the 2026 Deepotsav is expected to present Ayodhya's cultural and religious heritage in a format that brings together its timeless traditions and the possibilities offered by modern technology.