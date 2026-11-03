BJP Blasts Congress Over 'Links' With Anarchic Elements In Pushing Violent Protests

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress and opposition parties, accusing them of aligning with anarchic and radical elements for organising chaotic street stirs while underscoring the fact that“violent protests are not in the DNA of Indians.”

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that a“disturbing” alliance between the Congress party and anarchic elements over street protests and also their dangerous plan to bring about 'regime change' has been exposed, citing a sting operation by a TV channel.

He said that a popular perception existed that the INDIA bloc was engaged in a behind-the-scenes conspiracy to augment violent protests, and this only got validated in the sting operation, with the latter revealing 'destabilising tactics'.

Gaurav Bhatia, quoting Maulana Siraj Khan's (Mumbai chief of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind) remark,“The day a Momin stands up, no one will be able to control him”, said that his support for the INDIA bloc protests has brought the "uncomfortable truths" to the fore.

“It shows how the Congress and other opposition parties, despite taking an oath in the name of the Constitution, harbour so much venom and hatred towards 'Bharat Mata' in their hearts. They are like poisonous snakes," Bhatia alleged.

Waving a photograph from recent Delhi protests, where the Leader of Opposition could be seen touching a policewoman, the BJP leader said,“Rahul Gandhi's poisonous thinking is coming to the fore here. He says that when a protest takes place, the police deal with male protesters quickly. But we have also devised a strategy. Whose poisonous strategy could this be? This is Rahul Gandhi's thinking.”

Further referring to Maulana's remarks that India could see France like loot and arson during violent protests, Bhatia blasted the Congress and INDIA bloc for 'emboldening' such anarchic elements. The BJP spokesperson further said, "Those seeking a regime change may instead see a situation where people in the country conclude that the Opposition is irresponsible and should look for an alternative.

“People will find their own way forward. Do not assume you will gain anything from this,” he warned.

Notably, Maulana Siraj Khan, Mumbai chief of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, was captured on camera stating that the Muslim anger, if it breaks out, won't be contained. "The day the 'Momin' (believer) stands up, no one will be able to contain him," the Times Now Nabharat news channel quoted him as saying in its sting operation.