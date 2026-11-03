Dubai Set To Bring Global Food Industry Together To Advance Manufacturing Innovation And Supply Chain Resilience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gulfood Manufacturing kicks off tomorrow alongside GulfHost, ISM Middle East, and Private Label Middle East, convening 2,500 exhibitors from 79 countries to explore food security, supply-chain resilience, advanced manufacturing, and the future of the food economy Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE, November, 2026: As supply chains face mounting pressure from geopolitical uncertainty, shifting trade dynamics, and rising production costs, the ability to manufacture food reliably, efficiently, and closer to markets is emerging as a defining competitive advantage. Investment in advanced manufacturing, automation, and production infrastructure is reshaping how the global food industry operates, placing industrial capability at the heart of food security and economic resilience. For the UAE, this presents a significant opportunity to expand domestic production, attract investment, and strengthen its position as a global hub for food manufacturing and trade.

Against this backdrop, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) opens four major food and beverage exhibitions tomorrow: Gulfood Manufacturing, GulfHost, ISM Middle East, and Private Label Middle East. Across 21 halls, 2,500 exhibitors from 79 exhibiting countries will connect with businesses spanning ingredients, processing, packaging, supply chain, and manufacturing technology, alongside professional foodservice equipment, confectionery, and private label.

The exhibitions will feature some of the world's most influential food businesses and technology leaders, including ADM International, Cargill, Chocolake, Döhler, Food Specialities Limited (FSL), GEA, Givaudan, Husky, IFF, IFFCO, Krones, MULTIVAC, Sidel, SIG, Symrise, and Tetra Pak, along with senior executives from Agthia Group,, Bühler Group, DHL Global Forwarding, Ferrero, Maersk, Mars, Microsoft, Nestlé, and PepsiCo at the FoodTech Summit. Further underscoring the exhibitions' international reach, Argentina, the Philippines, Mauritania, San Marino, and Slovakia will be represented for the first time. This global participation comes as the UAE targets an increase in the food sector's contribution to national GDP from AED 30 billion to AED 40 billion by 2028, reinforcing the economic significance of domestic production and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Commenting on the show's significance, Mark Napier, Vice President, Gulfood Manufacturing, inD said:“The strength of a nation's food economy lies in its ability to produce, innovate, trade, and meet the needs of a growing population. By bringing four interconnected industries together in Dubai, we are creating a powerful meeting point for businesses, technology providers, and investors across the food value chain. This convergence creates opportunities to connect manufacturing expertise with the commercial relationships and solutions necessary to support the UAE's industrial ambitions and strengthen its standing in global food trade.”

Manufacturing Innovation Moves to the Centre of Food Security

At the core of this industry-wide event is Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, held under the theme 'Powering Food Security Through Manufacturing Innovation.' As manufacturers face growing pressure to improve efficiency, manage costs, and strengthen production resilience, the exhibition will showcase technologies and product innovations designed to deliver measurable gains across the food manufacturing process – from high-speed bottling and energy-efficient industrial refrigeration to precision temperature control, lower-impact packaging, and new ingredient formulations.

Krones' ErgoBloc L, capable of handling up to 104,000 PET bottles per hour, demonstrates the scale and speed achievable through integrated bottling technology. In industrial refrigeration, GEA's CompaX will highlight energy-efficient cooling, a critical consideration for manufacturers seeking to manage operational costs and resource consumption. Meanwhile, Thompson Meat Machinery's 91000C Cryogenic Mixer Grinder uses nitrogen injection for temperature-controlled processing, illustrating how specialised technologies can help manufacturers maintain control over processing conditions.

Innovation extends beyond machinery to the ingredients and packaging that shape product development and manufacturing economics. SIG's Terra Alu-free + Full Barrier cartons offer a packaging alternative designed to deliver full-barrier protection without an aluminium layer, with a reported carbon footprint reduction in packaging of up to 25 per cent. In ingredients, Bunge's CBT Gold enables chocolate production without the conventional tempering process, with potential cost savings of up to 70 per cent. Together, these solutions illustrate how advances in equipment, materials, and formulations can create opportunities to improve efficiency, rethink established production processes, and respond to evolving industry requirements.

The technologies also connect to the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051, which prioritises modern technologies, enhanced local production, and diversified food import sources. For manufacturers, the challenge is to translate these priorities into practical decisions about production, equipment, and investment.

FoodTech Summit Examines Investment, AI, and Next Generation of Factories

The FoodTech Summit will bring together government leaders, global business executives, and technology pioneers to debate the forces influencing food production, from supply-chain resilience and domestic manufacturing to AI, robotics, and the future of the intelligent factory.

The summit will feature keynotes and discussions from prominent industry leaders, includingIhab Rafik Amin, President for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan at Mondelēz International, followed by a discussion on localising the UAE food supply chain with His Excellency Khalifa Al Hajeri, CEO of Emirates Growth Fund. Other confirmed participants include senior executives from dsm-firmenich, Flora Food Group, Mondelēz International, and Orkla, shedding light on food security, manufacturing, logistics, technology, and changing consumer demand.

A key highlight of Day 1 will be the Global Leaders Series roundtable, 'The Food Sovereignty Agenda: Capital and the Intelligent Factory,' bringing together Paul Polman, former CEO of Unilever; John Elkington, creator of the triple bottom line concept; and Ken Goldberg, pioneering expert in robotics and AI. The discussion will examine how purpose-led business, long-term investment, and intelligent technology can redefine food manufacturing, exploring who will finance the next generation of factories, how nations can build domestic production capabilities, and how the Gulf can lead the next phase of industrial transformation.

The summit continues on Day 2 with leaders from Ferrero, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, and Symrise, exploring how manufacturers are responding to changing consumer demand through advances in snacking, confectionery, flavour science, product formulation, and packaging.

Connecting Manufacturing with Foodservice, Confectionery, and Private Label:

The co-located exhibitions extend the conversation beyond the factory floor to the products, equipment, and commercial channels that bring food to market. GulfHost will showcase professional kitchen and foodservice equipment and operational solutions; ISM Middle East will focus on confectionery and snacks, including product development, category innovation, and market expansion; while Private Label Middle East will highlight opportunities in private-label product development, contract manufacturing, and differentiation across fast-moving consumer goods.

All four events run from November 3 to 5, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Registration is free for trade professionals.