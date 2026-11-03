Mental Fitness, Physical Fitness, Financial Fitness: Are We Leaving Money Out Of The Wellness Routine?

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Words by Shana Doherty, Co-Creator, In Good Wealth Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai is very good at getting us to think about our health. We count our steps, track our sleep, check our heart rate, book gym sessions before breakfast, measure protein intake, and some of us even know our biological age. And every year, Dubai Fitness Challenge asks us to dedicate 30 minutes a day for 30 days to moving our bodies. This year's challenge, running from 31 October to 29 November, marks its 10th edition. But there is another part of our wellbeing that rarely receives the same attention: our money.

Financial wellbeing is not about having the perfect spreadsheet or knowing everything about investments. It is about living life to the fullest now, while using what you have to support the life you actually want in the years ahead. It also means feeling clear enough about your money to make decisions with confidence, prepare for future goals and absorb some of life's inevitable changes when they arise. As the conversation around longevity grows, that matters more than ever.

According to a November 2025 Global Wellness Institute report, the UAE's wellness economy is now worth $40.8 billion, having grown 14.3% between 2019 and 2024 – the fastest growth in the Middle East and North Africa. We are clearly willing to invest in living healthier lives for longer. The question is whether our finances are able to keep up.

Longevity tends to be discussed in terms of healthspan, including how we can stay stronger, healthier and more independent for longer. But every additional healthy year is also another year of living that needs to be funded. That does not mean becoming obsessed with retirement forecasts or trying to predict every expense decades in advance. It means recognising that financial longevity deserves the same kind of attention we already give physical longevity.

If you hope to have more choice later in life, whether that means travelling, reducing your working hours, supporting family or simply having the freedom not to work forever, the groundwork usually starts much earlier. Financial fitness is rarely built through one dramatic decision. It is built through a series of small ones.

There is a reason we do not walk into a gym, train one muscle repeatedly and assume the rest of the body will somehow take care of itself. Yet we often do exactly that with money. Some people are excellent savers but have never thought much about how to protect everything they've built. Others earn well but struggle to keep much of it. Some focus entirely on growing money for later while barely allowing themselves to enjoy it now.

At In Good Wealth, we look at financial wellbeing through the Prosperity Power 5TM framework, made up of five connected areas:. Think of it as a full-body workout for your finances. Earn is about your ability to create income and opportunity. Save gives you stability, safety and breathing room. Grow is about putting your money to work for your future. Spend is about using money intentionally today. Protect is what helps stop an unexpected event from knocking everything else off course. It is not about being perfect across all five areas. What matters is having an awareness of where you stand across each one, because life changes and your financial priorities will change with it. At different stages, some areas may need more attention than others, so the balance will naturally shift over time.

Before you improve your fitness, you normally establish where you are starting from. Money deserves the same treatment. You do not need an enormous financial audit. Start with a few simple questions. What does your life actually cost each month? If your income stopped tomorrow, how long could you comfortably cover your essentials? Do you know what workplace benefits would disappear if you changed jobs? Are you putting anything towards your longer-term future? Does your spending broadly reflect what you say matters to you?

The purpose is not to judge the answers. It is to know them. PwC 's 2026 Employee Financial Wellness Survey of US employees found that 52% of respondents did not feel capable of planning for long-term financial goals, despite many wanting greater stability and control. Sometimes confidence comes after action, not before it.

The UAE can create enormous opportunities to earn and build wealth, but it is also an easy place for spending to expand alongside income. A salary increase can turn into a nicer apartment, then a better car, more dinners out, more holidays, more subscriptions. None of those things is inherently a problem. The issue is when every increase in income is already spoken for before it arrives.

Financial fitness does not mean stripping the fun out of your life. Quite the opposite. It is about knowing what you genuinely value enough to spend on, while still leaving room for future-you. A useful exercise is to look at your last month of spending and ask one question,“Did this make my life better?” You may be surprised by which expenses earn an immediate yes, and which barely register.

The same principle applies to financial resilience. Career changes, redundancy, illness, divorce, moving countries or family responsibilities can all alter your financial picture quickly. Train for the unexpected before it happens. Protection can be as simple as knowing what emergency savings you have, what insurance and workplace benefits are in place, where important documents are kept and whether someone else could understand your finances if you were suddenly unable to manage them yourself. These are not particularly glamorous money jobs. Neither is stretching. Both become much more important when something goes wrong.

If you are committing to 30 days of movement for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, consider giving your money a little attention at the same time. From 31 October to 29 November, In Good Wealth will be running its free Wealth Kick Challenge across Instagram and TikTok, sharing one practical Money Move each day for 30 days across the five areas of the Prosperity Power 5TM: Earn, Save, Grow, Spend and Protect. Even if you join after the challenge has started, the earlier Money Moves will remain available across the channels, so you can catch up in your own time. The idea is these small actions can help build greater awareness and confidence over time. That might mean working out what you really earn, setting up an automatic transfer on payday or checking what your insurance doesn't cover. Participants will also be encouraged to complete a free Financial Wellbeing Score at the beginning and end of the 30 days, giving them a simple way to see what has shifted and where they may want to focus next.

Just as physical fitness is not created by one hard workout, financial fitness is not created by one budgeting session or one sudden promise to“be better with money.” It comes from understanding where you are, knowing what you want your money to support and making small, consistent moves in that direction. We are becoming much better at asking how long we can live well. Perhaps the next question is whether our money is ready to come with us.

To join the Wealth Kick Challenge, followon Instagram/TikTok or visit