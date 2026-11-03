Seoul, Ankara Expand Strategic Ties Across Energy, Defense, Technology
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to strengthen their countries' strategic partnership and broaden cooperation in nuclear energy, defense, trade and technology, Lee said Tuesday.
Speaking at a joint news conference following bilateral and delegation-level talks at the Presidential Palace in Seoul, Lee welcomed Erdogan and the Turkish delegation, highlighting the longstanding friendship between the two nations.
"Türkiye is our blood brother in the hearts of our people, meaning a brother bound to us by blood."
Lee recalled the role of approximately 20,000 Turkish soldiers who fought alongside South Korean forces during the 1950-53 Korean War, saying their sacrifices helped secure the freedom and peace enjoyed by South Koreans today.
"Today, President Erdogan and I agreed to expand our cooperation based on the deep friendship and trust forged through blood," Lee said.
The two leaders reviewed progress in carrying out agreements reached in November 2025 and explored further opportunities to develop their strategic relationship.
Lee said they had agreed to advance practical cooperation in key sectors, particularly nuclear energy and defense manufacturing, including Türkiye's Altay main battle tank program.
He added that work on the planned nuclear power plant project in Türkiye was advancing smoothly.
"Building on these achievements, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation Regarding Nuclear Power Project Financing," he said.
Lee also pointed to continued progress in defense industry ties since the previous year's summit, noting that the two countries' joint committee on defense industry and logistics held a meeting in July.
Speaking at a joint news conference following bilateral and delegation-level talks at the Presidential Palace in Seoul, Lee welcomed Erdogan and the Turkish delegation, highlighting the longstanding friendship between the two nations.
"Türkiye is our blood brother in the hearts of our people, meaning a brother bound to us by blood."
Lee recalled the role of approximately 20,000 Turkish soldiers who fought alongside South Korean forces during the 1950-53 Korean War, saying their sacrifices helped secure the freedom and peace enjoyed by South Koreans today.
"Today, President Erdogan and I agreed to expand our cooperation based on the deep friendship and trust forged through blood," Lee said.
The two leaders reviewed progress in carrying out agreements reached in November 2025 and explored further opportunities to develop their strategic relationship.
Lee said they had agreed to advance practical cooperation in key sectors, particularly nuclear energy and defense manufacturing, including Türkiye's Altay main battle tank program.
He added that work on the planned nuclear power plant project in Türkiye was advancing smoothly.
"Building on these achievements, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation Regarding Nuclear Power Project Financing," he said.
Lee also pointed to continued progress in defense industry ties since the previous year's summit, noting that the two countries' joint committee on defense industry and logistics held a meeting in July.
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