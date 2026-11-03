Iran, Russia Reaffirm Strategic Ties During Talks on Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday to review developments across the region and the international arena, with particular attention to West Asia.
During the discussion, Rezaei welcomed statements made by Putin and other Russian officials in tribute to Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other prominent Iranian figures. He also expressed appreciation for Moscow's support for the Iranian people's resilience, according to reports.
The two officials underscored their commitment to maintaining strategic coordination in line with the framework previously established by the leaders of both countries.
No additional information was provided about the specific regional matters raised during the call or the practical steps being considered to deepen cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.
During the discussion, Rezaei welcomed statements made by Putin and other Russian officials in tribute to Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other prominent Iranian figures. He also expressed appreciation for Moscow's support for the Iranian people's resilience, according to reports.
The two officials underscored their commitment to maintaining strategic coordination in line with the framework previously established by the leaders of both countries.
No additional information was provided about the specific regional matters raised during the call or the practical steps being considered to deepen cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.
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