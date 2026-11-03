Americans Head to Polls to Elect Congress, Governors in Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) Polling stations opened across eastern US states on Tuesday as voters began casting ballots in midterm elections to select members of Congress, governors and officials at state and local levels.
Voting started at 6 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Virginia, as well as parts of Indiana and Kentucky. Polls in other parts of the country were scheduled to open at varying times.
The elections cover all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 positions in the Senate. Voters are also choosing governors in 36 states, alongside state legislators and local representatives. Several states are additionally holding referendums on policy matters.
Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers of Congress, while Democrats are seeking to secure control of at least one chamber. Such a shift could constrain President Donald Trump's ability to advance his legislative priorities.
Voting is taking place throughout the day across the country's different time zones, with the first scheduled poll closures set for 6 p.m. Eastern Time.
Voting started at 6 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Virginia, as well as parts of Indiana and Kentucky. Polls in other parts of the country were scheduled to open at varying times.
The elections cover all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 positions in the Senate. Voters are also choosing governors in 36 states, alongside state legislators and local representatives. Several states are additionally holding referendums on policy matters.
Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers of Congress, while Democrats are seeking to secure control of at least one chamber. Such a shift could constrain President Donald Trump's ability to advance his legislative priorities.
Voting is taking place throughout the day across the country's different time zones, with the first scheduled poll closures set for 6 p.m. Eastern Time.
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