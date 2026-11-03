Iran Lists 5 Demands to Reopen Hormuz as Saudi Talks Go On
(MENAFN) Iran is pressing ahead with talks with Saudi Arabia while pushing for a new regional security order built by regional states, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday, calling for arrangements “away from any foreign military presence.”
Writing on X, Araghchi sought to reassure Tehran’s Gulf neighbors.
“We have no hostility toward the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Araghchi said on US social media company X.
“We appreciate the positive role played by Qatar and Oman and continue our dialogue with Saudi Arabia,” he added.
“Our goal is to reach new regional security arrangements established by the countries of the region themselves, away from any foreign military presence,” Araghchi said.
Security talks with regional powers
In an interview Monday with a Doha-based television network, Araghchi said Iran had discussed new regional security structures with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan when delegations from the three countries visited Tehran recently.
“The talks focus on cooperation among regional powers in addressing political, security and economic challenges,” he said, adding that the four countries had agreed to continue consultations at different levels.
Araghchi said Tehran had no intention of targeting “friendly Gulf countries,” but warned that if Washington attacked Iran again, US military bases and other American targets in the region would fall within Iran’s response. He urged Gulf states to help head off another confrontation and commended Qatar’s mediation, along with the stances of Oman and Saudi Arabia.
Hormuz reopening plan
Araghchi also described a Qatari-mediated proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Under it, the US would first carry out a series of steps Tehran has demanded, and the waterway would reopen the following day.
“Iran’s demands include lifting sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum, ending the maritime blockade, allowing Iranian oil exports, releasing frozen Iranian assets and reducing the US military presence in the region to previous levels,” Araghchi added.
“Implementation of those conditions could pave the way for renewed negotiations with Washington on the same day the strait is reopened,” he said.
Araghchi said Iran had taken part in a round of indirect talks in New York, held through Qatari mediation, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. He rejected reports that the sides had agreed to direct talks in Qatar, Türkiye or elsewhere.
“Tehran views negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz separately from any future agreement on Iran’s nuclear program,” he said, adding that proposals regarding the nuclear issue remain under consideration.
Background
The remarks come as indirect diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington continue in the wake of the war the US and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28.
On Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran was still exchanging messages with Washington through mediators. He said Iran’s revised seven-stage diplomatic proposal could be fully implemented within two days, and that progress on restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz hinged on Washington lifting its naval blockade and meeting Iranian demands, including sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets.
Tehran maintains that it remains open to diplomacy, while warning that its armed forces are ready to respond to any renewed military action.
Writing on X, Araghchi sought to reassure Tehran’s Gulf neighbors.
“We have no hostility toward the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Araghchi said on US social media company X.
“We appreciate the positive role played by Qatar and Oman and continue our dialogue with Saudi Arabia,” he added.
“Our goal is to reach new regional security arrangements established by the countries of the region themselves, away from any foreign military presence,” Araghchi said.
Security talks with regional powers
In an interview Monday with a Doha-based television network, Araghchi said Iran had discussed new regional security structures with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan when delegations from the three countries visited Tehran recently.
“The talks focus on cooperation among regional powers in addressing political, security and economic challenges,” he said, adding that the four countries had agreed to continue consultations at different levels.
Araghchi said Tehran had no intention of targeting “friendly Gulf countries,” but warned that if Washington attacked Iran again, US military bases and other American targets in the region would fall within Iran’s response. He urged Gulf states to help head off another confrontation and commended Qatar’s mediation, along with the stances of Oman and Saudi Arabia.
Hormuz reopening plan
Araghchi also described a Qatari-mediated proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Under it, the US would first carry out a series of steps Tehran has demanded, and the waterway would reopen the following day.
“Iran’s demands include lifting sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum, ending the maritime blockade, allowing Iranian oil exports, releasing frozen Iranian assets and reducing the US military presence in the region to previous levels,” Araghchi added.
“Implementation of those conditions could pave the way for renewed negotiations with Washington on the same day the strait is reopened,” he said.
Araghchi said Iran had taken part in a round of indirect talks in New York, held through Qatari mediation, with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. He rejected reports that the sides had agreed to direct talks in Qatar, Türkiye or elsewhere.
“Tehran views negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz separately from any future agreement on Iran’s nuclear program,” he said, adding that proposals regarding the nuclear issue remain under consideration.
Background
The remarks come as indirect diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington continue in the wake of the war the US and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28.
On Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran was still exchanging messages with Washington through mediators. He said Iran’s revised seven-stage diplomatic proposal could be fully implemented within two days, and that progress on restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz hinged on Washington lifting its naval blockade and meeting Iranian demands, including sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets.
Tehran maintains that it remains open to diplomacy, while warning that its armed forces are ready to respond to any renewed military action.
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