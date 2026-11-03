Israeli Attacks Kill 14 School Students, 8 Education Workers in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli attacks killed at least 14 school students and eight education workers across the Gaza Strip in October, the Education Ministry reported Tuesday.
In a statement issued late Monday, the ministry said the students who died were between 6 and 16 years old. The education workers killed included four teachers, three employees of the Islamic University who died in a strike on the campus grounds, and a female academic who was killed when Israel hit a residential apartment.
The ministry also recorded injuries among children, school and university students, and education staff in attacks last month on schools and makeshift educational tents.
“Israeli gunfire toward residential neighborhoods and educational facilities also caused classes to be suspended or delayed at several schools,” it said.
Classes were disrupted in southern Khan Younis, eastern Deir al-Balah, the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and parts of the north.
The ministry also blamed the continued shutdown of border crossings and the blockade for deepening the damage.
“The continued closure of crossings and Israeli blockade has prevented Palestinian students who receive scholarships abroad from traveling, causing some to lose opportunities to continue their studies,” the ministry said.
“Restrictions have also prevented the entry of essential supplies needed by schools and educational institutions, including construction materials to repair damaged facilities, tents for temporary classrooms, school furniture and equipment for vocational education and students with disabilities,” it said.
Fuel shortages have further kept thousands of students from reaching schools and universities, the ministry added, and have disrupted the generators that supply power to educational institutions.
It urged the international community, UN agencies, and humanitarian and rights groups to step in to protect students and teachers, stop attacks on educational facilities, and allow in the supplies needed to prevent the collapse of Gaza’s education system.
The scale of destruction predates October. Gaza’s Government Media Office says 95% of the enclave’s schools have been damaged in Israeli attacks since October 2023. Education Ministry figures released in July showed more than 20,051 school-age students and over 532 teachers killed between October 2023 and July 2026.
Violence has continued despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Israeli attacks since then have killed 1,593 Palestinians and wounded 5,748 others.
The truce followed two years of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, injured over 175,000 and destroyed around 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.
In a statement issued late Monday, the ministry said the students who died were between 6 and 16 years old. The education workers killed included four teachers, three employees of the Islamic University who died in a strike on the campus grounds, and a female academic who was killed when Israel hit a residential apartment.
The ministry also recorded injuries among children, school and university students, and education staff in attacks last month on schools and makeshift educational tents.
“Israeli gunfire toward residential neighborhoods and educational facilities also caused classes to be suspended or delayed at several schools,” it said.
Classes were disrupted in southern Khan Younis, eastern Deir al-Balah, the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and parts of the north.
The ministry also blamed the continued shutdown of border crossings and the blockade for deepening the damage.
“The continued closure of crossings and Israeli blockade has prevented Palestinian students who receive scholarships abroad from traveling, causing some to lose opportunities to continue their studies,” the ministry said.
“Restrictions have also prevented the entry of essential supplies needed by schools and educational institutions, including construction materials to repair damaged facilities, tents for temporary classrooms, school furniture and equipment for vocational education and students with disabilities,” it said.
Fuel shortages have further kept thousands of students from reaching schools and universities, the ministry added, and have disrupted the generators that supply power to educational institutions.
It urged the international community, UN agencies, and humanitarian and rights groups to step in to protect students and teachers, stop attacks on educational facilities, and allow in the supplies needed to prevent the collapse of Gaza’s education system.
The scale of destruction predates October. Gaza’s Government Media Office says 95% of the enclave’s schools have been damaged in Israeli attacks since October 2023. Education Ministry figures released in July showed more than 20,051 school-age students and over 532 teachers killed between October 2023 and July 2026.
Violence has continued despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Israeli attacks since then have killed 1,593 Palestinians and wounded 5,748 others.
The truce followed two years of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, injured over 175,000 and destroyed around 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.
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