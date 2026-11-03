China Urges Political Dialogue to Preserve Korean Peninsula Stability
(MENAFN) China called on the parties involved in the Korean Peninsula issue to prioritize diplomatic efforts and work toward reducing tensions following North Korea's latest test of a cluster warhead.
Beijing emphasized the importance of addressing the underlying causes of the dispute through political means, warning that sustained dialogue was necessary to safeguard regional peace and stability.
“We hope the relevant parties will face up to the root cause of the Korean Peninsula issue, stick to the direction of political settlement, and make efforts to ease tensions and maintain peace and stability in the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Asked about Pyongyang's latest activity and concerns over possible violations of UN Security Council resolutions, Mao said: “China noted the relevant report and the fact that the DPRK has recently expressed its position on multiple occasions regarding the military activities by the US, the ROK and Japan.”
The abbreviations DPRK and ROK refer to the official names of North Korea and South Korea, respectively: the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea.
North Korea carried out the cluster warhead test on Saturday using a tactical ballistic missile, with the stated aim of examining its operational suitability and destructive capabilities.
The country's Ballistic Missile Systems Research Institute and Warhead Research Institute reported that the trial demonstrated the ability of its “Type-2 standard cluster warhead” to strike an area measuring approximately 12 to 13 hectares (29 to 32 acres) with what they called an “ultra-high density.”
Beijing emphasized the importance of addressing the underlying causes of the dispute through political means, warning that sustained dialogue was necessary to safeguard regional peace and stability.
“We hope the relevant parties will face up to the root cause of the Korean Peninsula issue, stick to the direction of political settlement, and make efforts to ease tensions and maintain peace and stability in the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Asked about Pyongyang's latest activity and concerns over possible violations of UN Security Council resolutions, Mao said: “China noted the relevant report and the fact that the DPRK has recently expressed its position on multiple occasions regarding the military activities by the US, the ROK and Japan.”
The abbreviations DPRK and ROK refer to the official names of North Korea and South Korea, respectively: the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea.
North Korea carried out the cluster warhead test on Saturday using a tactical ballistic missile, with the stated aim of examining its operational suitability and destructive capabilities.
The country's Ballistic Missile Systems Research Institute and Warhead Research Institute reported that the trial demonstrated the ability of its “Type-2 standard cluster warhead” to strike an area measuring approximately 12 to 13 hectares (29 to 32 acres) with what they called an “ultra-high density.”
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