China, Pakistan Seek Deeper Strategic Cooperation Amid Security Shifts
(MENAFN) China and Pakistan have explored opportunities to expand their longstanding strategic ties while reviewing changing security developments across the region and beyond.
The discussions were held on Monday during talks between Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Liu Haixing, a visiting official from the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. The meeting took place at the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, northeastern Pakistan.
Both sides exchanged views on shared interests, bilateral relations and the changing regional and international security environment. They also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two countries.
Munir pointed to the “historic and time-tested bonds” linking Islamabad and Beijing, stressing the need to maintain regular high-level contacts, reinforce institutional cooperation and broaden collaboration in areas of common interest.
Liu praised Pakistan's role in supporting regional peace and stability, expressing confidence that the two partners would continue developing their established strategic relationship.
During his three-day official visit, Liu also held talks with Pakistan's top diplomat, Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad.
The discussions were held on Monday during talks between Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Liu Haixing, a visiting official from the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. The meeting took place at the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, northeastern Pakistan.
Both sides exchanged views on shared interests, bilateral relations and the changing regional and international security environment. They also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between the two countries.
Munir pointed to the “historic and time-tested bonds” linking Islamabad and Beijing, stressing the need to maintain regular high-level contacts, reinforce institutional cooperation and broaden collaboration in areas of common interest.
Liu praised Pakistan's role in supporting regional peace and stability, expressing confidence that the two partners would continue developing their established strategic relationship.
During his three-day official visit, Liu also held talks with Pakistan's top diplomat, Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad.
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