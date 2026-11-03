EU Denounces Houthi Escalation, Calls for End to Attacks on Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) The European Union on Monday denounced the Houthis' escalating actions in Yemen, expressing particular concern over attacks against Saudi Arabia and incidents targeting civilians and civilian facilities.
The bloc voiced its support for Yemen's internationally recognized government and Saudi Arabia, while demanding an immediate halt to all Houthi “military actions.”
"We call on all actors, including Iran to cease all military support to the Houthis, in violation of several United Nations Security Council resolutions," the statement said.
The EU reiterated its commitment to preserving Yemen's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while pledging to expand assistance to the country's internationally recognized authorities.
It said its support would prioritize efforts to implement reforms and respond to the country's deteriorating economic conditions, humanitarian crisis and human rights challenges.
EU Rejects Military Option, Backs Political Settlement in Yemen
The bloc emphasized that resolving Yemen's conflict requires a political process rather than further military confrontation, reaffirming its backing for international diplomatic initiatives.
"The EU reiterates that there can be no military solution to the conflict in Yemen and reaffirms its full support to the UN Special Envoy and for UN-led peace efforts in Yemen," the statement said.
The bloc voiced its support for Yemen's internationally recognized government and Saudi Arabia, while demanding an immediate halt to all Houthi “military actions.”
"We call on all actors, including Iran to cease all military support to the Houthis, in violation of several United Nations Security Council resolutions," the statement said.
The EU reiterated its commitment to preserving Yemen's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while pledging to expand assistance to the country's internationally recognized authorities.
It said its support would prioritize efforts to implement reforms and respond to the country's deteriorating economic conditions, humanitarian crisis and human rights challenges.
EU Rejects Military Option, Backs Political Settlement in Yemen
The bloc emphasized that resolving Yemen's conflict requires a political process rather than further military confrontation, reaffirming its backing for international diplomatic initiatives.
"The EU reiterates that there can be no military solution to the conflict in Yemen and reaffirms its full support to the UN Special Envoy and for UN-led peace efforts in Yemen," the statement said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment