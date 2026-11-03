Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Very Strong Market Continues

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

We are pleased to inform you that the very strong market for our ships continue. We enter into contracts at historically high level, which have not been seen earlier.

Now the price of oil goes down. This in an advantage for Nordic American. The lower the oil price, the higher oil consumption.

In the final analysis, the most important element in tanker economics is the concept of ton mile.

The longer distance oil is being transported, the more advantageous it is for NAT.

We expect that the exeptional market conditions will continue in the time to come. We are able to continue to pay dividend and to accumulate cash in NAT.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



