Corvel Announces Revenues And Earnings

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Highlights



Revenue increased 11% to $267 million, compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Gross profit increased 24% to $72.3 million, at a 27% gross margin, compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 gross profit of $58.2 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 24% to $0.67, compared to second quarter of fiscal year 2026 diluted earnings per share of $0.54.

The Company exited the quarter with $270 million of cash, cash equivalents, and no borrowings. The Company repurchased $18.1 million of common stock during the quarter.



CorVel generated strong momentum in its workers' compensation and liability businesses through new customer wins and deeper relationships with existing clients. As employers and insurers face greater claim complexity, rising medical costs, and increasing administrative demands, the Company's integrated claims management and managed care model brings together clinical expertise, technology, and cost containment solutions to improve patient outcomes and manage total claim costs.

Technology innovation remains central to CorVel's efforts to modernize claims administration and increase operational capacity. The integration of artificial intelligence into core claims workflows is reducing manual processes and providing adjusters with more timely, actionable information. Recent developments within CareMC and My Care, a digital self-service portal, are improving communication and access to claim information. Within Network Solutions, the introduction of Marketwise RepricingTM provides a more sophisticated approach to out-of-network medical repricing, while investments in pharmacy benefits management strengthen pricing, network access, and clinical oversight.

CERIS gained further traction among the nation's largest healthcare payers with the implementation of an additional Top 10 national health plan and a strategic partnership providing access to the Blue Cross Blue Shield market. Product development efforts include new Hospital Bill Audit and Professional Claims solutions, extending the scope of CERIS' prepayment services to address complex reimbursement challenges. Together, these initiatives position CERIS to deepen customer relationships, reach new markets, and deliver greater value to health plans seeking improved payment accuracy and control over healthcare expenditures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company's control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, improved payment accuracy and reducing costs, improving program performance and achieving better outcomes with operational expertise combined with advanced technology. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CorVel Corporation

Quarterly Results – Income Statement

Quarters and Six Months Ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited) and September 30, 2025 (unaudited)