Influential Women Recognizes Vesta Gauntlett: Helping Couples, Authors, And Women Write The Next Chapter Of Their Lives

ID, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Relationship Coach, Published Author, Author's Coach, Motivational Speaker, Retreat Host, and Founder of Vestar Enterprises, LLC Equips People With the Confidence and Tools to Live With Intention and PurposeNorth Idaho – Vesta Gauntlett is a relationship coach, published author, author's coach, motivational speaker, retreat host, and the founder of Vestar Enterprises, LLC. Her company is a coaching, publishing, and personal development business dedicated to helping individuals, aspiring authors, and couples create meaningful next chapters in their lives. Through coaching, speaking engagements, retreats, and publishing guidance, she empowers others to embrace change, strengthen their relationships, and pursue their goals with confidence and purpose. Her specialties include relationship coaching, author coaching, and book writing and advice on publishing. At the heart of her work is a simple conviction that everyone deserves to choose how they are seen and treated, and that living one's truth inspires others to dream bigger as well.Vesta studied at the College of the East Bay, and over the past seven years she has built a career devoted to helping people move forward with clarity. She works closely with aspiring authors, guiding them as they bring their stories to life and navigate the writing and publishing process. As a speaker and retreat host, she encourages audiences to approach their relationships and ambitions with honesty and intention. She has also emceed events for local nonprofits, using the stage to inspire women to pursue their goals and dreams. Through Vestar Enterprises, LLC, she aims to give people the confidence, clarity, and practical strategies they need to write the next chapter of their lives on purpose.Vesta is the author of several books, including Are You In or Out?, a flip book that offers couples practical tools and guided conversations for building stronger relationships. The book takes less than 30 minutes to read, runs fewer than 50 pages, and is designed so that each partner's choices determine where they end up. It invites couples to have the conversation many of them have been avoiding and to choose the path that is most honest for them. If they land on the same page, whether together or amicably moving on, she sees that as a win because it gives them a direction. For couples who choose to stay together, the book offers tools for building a life around a shared vision of What Is Next, which she calls their W.I.N. She wrote it because, when she needed such a resource herself, it did not exist, and she wanted others in the same place to have hope.In an article published on her Influential Women profile, Vesta explores how relationships can grow or drift apart amid the many roles women play. She observes that one of the most important steps most couples skip is checking in with each other along the way. She does not see marriage as one and done, but as the starting point for life's adventures, and she believes choosing joy is a great place to begin. She also encourages women to recognize when it is time to put themselves first, noting that a woman who chooses her own joy brings more joy into every life she touches. Vesta has shared that she is set to appear in her own episode of the show Love Experts, which streams on Amazon, Apple, and its own service.In a video interview with Influential Women, Vesta describes an influential woman as any woman who has a voice and whom someone else looks up to, often without her even knowing it. For her, being influential means living an authentic life, pursuing one's dreams, and bringing genuine joy into every room in a way that lifts everyone present. She calls the women she inspires her leading ladies and reminds them that they are the stars of their own movie rather than extras in their own lives. Reflecting on her own path, she explains that she once chose an analytical job she was good at but found unfulfilling, and she wishes she had pursued her writing and speaking sooner. Her message to her younger self, and to women everywhere, is that the earlier they stay true to their vision, the more they can help others find and follow theirs.The best career advice Vesta has received is to do it now. Whatever has been sitting in the back of one's mind, she encourages taking the one step that moves things forward, finding a coach or mentor if needed, and connecting with women who offer energy and accountability. Her advice to young women entering her field echoes that urgency: write the story and start now. She urges them to trust their focus and instincts even at a young age, break big goals into manageable pieces, and find someone to encourage and coach them strategically. Above all, she does not want any young woman to hold back because she thinks she is too young to have a story worth telling.Looking at her field, Vesta sees a significant challenge in how many people remain in disempowering relationships and avoid hard conversations. That challenge also creates an opportunity to offer direct, action-oriented tools like Are You In or Out?, which help couples have the conversation and choose their path forward without traditional heavy counseling.By breaking the habit of treating exceptional experiences as once in a lifetime, Vesta has built a career around helping others claim the joy and direction they deserve. Her coaching, writing, and speaking give couples, authors, and women the courage to start the conversations and projects they have been putting off. Through Vestar Enterprises, LLC and her message that every woman is the star of her own story, Vesta Gauntlett is inspiring people to choose what is next with honesty, confidence, and hope.Learn More about Vesta Gauntlett:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Recognizes Vesta Gauntlett: Helping Couples, Authors, and Women Write the Next Chapter of Their Lives News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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