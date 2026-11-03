Influential Women: Tonya Tolliver Guides Women Through Career Transitions With Military And Corporate Insight

GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and Managing Advisor of CoachedWell Collective LLC Draws on West Point Training, Army Service, and a 25-Year Corporate Career to Help Senior Leaders Redesign Their Work and LivesAtlanta, Georgia – Tonya Tolliver is the Founder and Managing Advisor of CoachedWell Collective LLC, where she works as an Executive Architect specializing in whole-life redesign for senior leaders. Drawing on a 25-year corporate career and a military background, she partners with executive women navigating high-stakes career transitions, organizational shifts, and defining personal crossroads. Her areas of focus include executive coaching, leadership development, strategic sales leadership, business strategy, and negotiation. As a Certified Professional Coach and Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner, she combines extensive operational expertise with an approach that is both metrics-driven and compassionate. Through her firm, she helps executives set aside their corporate armor, strengthen the infrastructure of their lives, and shape their next chapters with purpose and clarity.Tonya's foundation in leadership began at the United States Military Academy at West Point, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Management/Systems Engineering and made history as the 99th Black female graduate. After graduation, she served honorably for five years as a United States Army officer, including a strategic assignment in South Korea. She then moved into the corporate sector, holding senior leadership roles with Fortune Global 500 companies including GE and Michelin. In those roles, she developed deep expertise in global key account management, business development, and strategic growth, directing teams that managed complex customer portfolios valued at up to $600 million. She built a strong reputation across her industry for high-stakes negotiation, value creation, and enterprise relationship development.Her professional development reflects the same commitment to excellence. In addition to her coaching credentials, Tonya holds a Six Sigma Green Belt and certifications in Strategic Account Management and Korn Ferry Large Account Management. She has also completed the McKinsey Management Accelerator Program and Franklin Covey's Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential program.Tonya attributes her success to a deep spiritual foundation that keeps her grounded and grateful for every professional opportunity. She is also driven by a commitment to operational excellence. While she recognizes that perfection is impossible, holding herself to an uncompromising standard keeps her focused, maintains a high level of execution, and ensures she consistently delivers her best effort. The most defining career advice she has received is that each person is the architect of her own career. No one else is responsible for that trajectory, so it is essential to first design a clear blueprint of what one wants to accomplish and what brings true fulfillment. With that clarity in place, she believes in claiming full ownership of the path, making intentional decisions, and pursuing opportunities that align with core strengths and a personal definition of success.Her advice to young women entering the corporate world is to master the broader business ecosystem. She encourages them to treat every assignment as an operational case study, understanding their own mandate while actively learning the cross-functional responsibilities of the leaders around them. Seeing how separate divisions work together, she explains, allows a professional to become a strategic collaborator who can resolve friction within an organization. Equally important is investing in professional relationships grounded in mutual respect and trust, which she views as the most valuable currency for long-term executive success.Tonya sees a persistent challenge in the fact that executive women continue to be underpaid and undervalued despite delivering measurable, high-impact contributions. Many high-achieving women, she observes, feel they must spend twice the energy to earn the same recognition and credibility as their male peers, and authority and a seat at the table remain difficult to secure in male-dominated governance structures. Yet she also sees this gap as an important opportunity to reshape the corporate landscape by advocating for equity, amplifying the voices of executive women, and creating spaces where women can lead with confidence and have their expertise valued.Integrity and trust form the foundation of Tonya's executive practice and personal life. She treats integrity as essential to how she navigates governance and anchors her relationships, and she holds firmly to the conviction that trust is built step by step through genuine rapport, consistency, and reliable follow-through on commitments. By honoring her word, she builds lasting alliances rooted in mutual respect.From West Point to the boardroom to her own coaching practice, Tonya has spent her career leading with discipline, purpose, and care for the people she serves. Her journey shows how discipline and compassion can work together in service of others. Her work today gives executive women the tools and confidence to design careers and lives on their own terms. Through CoachedWell Collective LLC, Tonya Tolliver is helping a new generation of women leaders claim ownership of their paths and the recognition they have earned.Learn More about Tonya Tolliver:Through her Influential Women profile: or through CoachedWell Collective LLC,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Tonya Tolliver Guides Women Through Career Transitions With Military and Corporate Insight News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 11:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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