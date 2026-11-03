When Tiffanie Met Blake... Turns A Whirlwind Courtship Toward Wedding-Day Infamy

When Tiffanie Met Blake... by Jasmine K. Hathaway

Jasmine K. Hathaway's Charlotte-set short story pairs a successful insurance agent's romantic hopes with secrets, humor, and an encounter with the law.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A promising new relationship takes a turn toward public notoriety in When Tiffanie Met Blake... by Jasmine K. Hathaway. Set in Charlotte, North Carolina, the short story follows a successful insurance agent whose professional accomplishments contrast with a disappointing romantic record. Tiffanie has a good heart, but her latest chance at love brings complications that reach well beyond the private disappointments of another breakup.

On the rebound, Tiffanie meets Blake, seemingly the man of her dreams, and enters a whirlwind courtship and engagement. Yet Blake is keeping secrets. The discovery of a major one transforms their wedding day into an adventure involving a run-in with the law and sudden fame or infamy. The romantic setup gives way to consequences neither a courtship nor an engagement can keep out of public view.

Tiffanie's past also makes an unwelcome appearance when an ex arrives unexpectedly while she is waiting for her new man. Hathaway singles out this encounter as a favorite moment: the ex behaves badly, and Tiffanie responds in her own distinctive fashion. The confrontation gives space to the sassy personality at the center of the story, alongside the larger complications surrounding Blake.

Rather than offering an uncomplicated romance, the book combines love and hope with deception and pain. Humor, sex, and adventure broaden its tone beyond the couple's emotional troubles. That mixture is central to its appeal for readers seeking a romantic story with a twist: the relationship supplies the starting point, but secrecy and public fallout complicate the familiar promise of finding an ideal partner.

Hathaway developed the premise after encountering an account that suggested the possibilities of a short story. In turning that initial spark into fiction, she made substantial changes rather than simply reproducing what she had encountered. She describes the writing as flowing once she began, allowing the fictional story to take its own shape. Her accompanying quotation identifies the specific inspiration behind that process.

The short-story e-book format is aimed at readers of contemporary fiction who enjoy a quick, fast-paced read. Charlotte, also known as the Queen City, supplies the setting not only for this story but for the other Tiffanie installments. Hathaway identifies that shared location as a particular point of interest for local readers, while directing the stories toward a broader audience interested in Tiffanie's life and relationships.

“I saw a Facebook post referring to a woman who attempted to marry a complete stranger, and the results were chaotic.”

- JASMINE K. HATHAWAY

Jasmine K. Hathaway writes the Tiffanie short-story e-books. When Tiffanie Met Blake... is the first installment; additional titles include Tiffanie's Dilemma, New Life for Tiffanie, and the holiday installment A Tiffanie Christmas.

Available now. Get your copy here:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Jasmine K. Hathaway

BrightKey PR

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When Tiffanie Met Blake... Turns a Whirlwind Courtship Toward Wedding-Day Infamy News Provided By BrightKey PR November 03, 2026, 11:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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