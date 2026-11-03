Innowise Ranks 7Th Among Europe's 300 Long-Term Growth Champions In The Financial Times 2027 Ranking

Innowise has been named number 7 in the FT Ranking: Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2027, published by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista.

- Dmitry Nazarevich, Chief Technology Officer at InnowiseWARSAW, POLAND, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Innowise, an IT consulting and software development company, has been named number 7 in the FT Ranking: Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2027, published by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista. The list features 300 European companies that achieved the highest sustained revenue growth over a ten year period.Placing 7th out of 300 puts Innowise in the top ten of a ranking that covers the whole of Europe and every industry. The Financial Times features the full list online and in print.How the ranking worksStatista analysts calculate each company's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of revenue across the ten year period and rank the companies with the highest rates. To qualify, a company must be independent and its growth must come from organic expansion instead of acquisitions. Revenue figures are submitted by the companies and verified.“A ten year ranking looks at what a company does year after year. Our growth comes from clients who stayed with us and brought us harder challenges, and from engineers who solved them. Number 7 out of 300 reflects their work,” said Dmitry Nazarevich, Chief Technology Officer at Innowise.About InnowiseFounded in 2007, Innowise is an IT consulting and software development partner with offices around the world. Innowise works with mid-sized businesses and large enterprises on custom software development, AI, cloud, data, and digital transformation projects. Its clients operate in healthcare, fintech, manufacturing, logistics, retail, and other industries. More information is available at innowise.

Lizaveta Piaskova

innowise

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Innowise Ranks 7th Among Europe's 300 Long-Term Growth Champions in the Financial Times 2027 Ranking News Provided By Innowise Sp. z o.o November 03, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.