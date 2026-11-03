Convoso Launches Voice AI Agent To Scale Lead Qualification And Call Handling

Convoso Voice AI Agent launches general availability Nov 2 2026

Built into Convoso's outbound sales platform, the voice AI agent combines human-like conversations, sub-second responses, and direct handoffs to human teams.

- Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Convoso, the outbound sales platform for high-velocity revenue teams and contact centers, today announced the general availability of Convoso Voice AI Agent, a no-code product designed to engage and qualify leads at scale before transferring sales-ready prospects to human agents. Built natively into Convoso, the agent lets businesses manage AI conversations and human handoffs within the same outbound operation, using shared campaign workflows, reporting, and compliance controls without adding a separate Voice AI tool.Convoso Voice AI Agent helps teams expand qualification capacity as lead volumes change, without adding human headcount at the same rate. It handles repetitive initial engagement and qualification so experienced salespeople can spend more time with qualified prospects who are ready for the next step.Alongside outbound lead qualification, Convoso Voice AI Agent handles inbound inquiries, schedules appointments, answers routine questions, and routes callers to the appropriate team or department.Early customers put Voice AI to workDuring an initial 36-hour test, Tort Intake Professionals made more than 150 contacts using Convoso Voice AI Agent. Approximately 10–12% of those contacts were successfully validated and warm-transferred to human specialists. The results gave the team confidence to expand testing into more advanced lead-screening workflows.“We manage tens of thousands of outbound calls every day, but the conversations that matter most require human attention,” said Nicholas Ward, Director of Business Operations at Tort Intake Professionals.“Convoso Voice AI Agent helps us make those initial connections and bring our specialists into the conversation when they add the most value.”At Ace Building Materials, a family-owned supplier, salespeople were juggling in-person customers and incoming calls while other callers waited on hold. The team now uses Convoso Voice AI Agent to handle those calls, identify customer needs, and route callers to the appropriate staff, helping keep customers engaged and preserve opportunities to make a sale.“We were able to quickly set up Convoso Voice AI Agent and see immediate results,” said Josh Zakarya, President at Ace Building Materials.“It's impressive to see how well it's handling these calls, how smart it is, how quick it is to respond, to answer a question, to get it to the right department.”Designed for live sales conversationsTo keep prospects engaged through natural, responsive conversations, Convoso Voice AI Agent combines approximately 600-millisecond response times with intelligent interruption handling. Trained on real sales conversations, it pairs Convoso's proprietary technology with a choice of AI models, text-to-speech options, and more than 700 voices to tailor the experience to each business. Voices are configurable by emotional tonality, speed, and other voice features. Voice cloning is also available.The AI agent recognizes everyday acknowledgements without unnecessarily stopping, navigates objections and interruptions, maintains context, and transfers qualified prospects to a human agent. It supports multilingual conversations and can switch languages mid-call, helping businesses communicate with customers in their preferred language.“Voice AI will handle a growing share of outbound conversations, and the companies that win will run it inside a platform built for outbound,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso.“After 20 years in this industry, we know making Voice AI work at scale takes more than a natural-sounding voice. It requires call deliverability, campaign management, and compliance controls. That's why we made Voice AI native to Convoso-so our customers can scale conversations while human sellers focus where they add the most value.”Voice AI built into the outbound operationNative integration with the Convoso outbound platform gives teams:Faster deployment. A no-code experience makes it easier to build and deploy agents. Auto Workflow can use historical call recordings to help create optimized qualification workflows without requiring teams to script every path from scratch.Connected performance data. AI and human activity are visible within Convoso's campaign and call-performance reporting, giving teams a clearer view from initial outreach through qualification and transfer.Established compliance guardrails. AI-powered outreach can use Convoso controls such as DNC checks, state-level dialing restrictions, time-of-day rules, and PII redaction, configured to support each customer's policies and risk tolerance.AvailabilityConvoso Voice AI Agent became generally available on November 2, 2026. Businesses can experience the agent firsthand by calling 855-CONVO-AI (855-266-8624) or visit the Convoso Voice AI Agent product page to learn more and request a demonstration at .About ConvosoConvoso is an outbound sales platform built for high-velocity revenue teams and contact centers. It unifies high-performance dialing, campaign management, number management, and Voice AI agents into a revenue-generation engine for businesses that rely on calling for customer acquisition. Founded in 2006, Convoso is trusted by hundreds of contact centers across insurance, home services, financial services, lead generation, and other industries to help them connect faster, convert more, and reduce customer acquisition costs.

Cory Plachy

Convoso

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Convoso Launches Voice AI Agent to Scale Lead Qualification and Call Handling News Provided By Convoso November 03, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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