Rohit Sharma Reveals The Pre-Wedding Prank He Played On Wife Ritika

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Rohit Sharma decided to share the hilarious pre-wedding prank he had played on his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

The cricketer recalled jokingly telling Ritika before their wedding that she would have to learn how to cook after marriage. However, what Rohit thought to be an innocent prank ended up causing a little turbulence between the couple.

Remembering the funny incident, Rohit said on the show,“Ek chhoti si story aapko main batata hoon. This was before Ritika started cooking. Jab humari shaadi hone wali thi, maine ek interview mein bola tha, prank tha yeh, jahan pe maine bola tha ki Ritika ko bhi bataya ki Ritika, shaadi ke baad aapko khana banana aana chahiye, kyunki meri mummy ne mereko bola hai ki aap unhi se shaadi karoge jise khana banana aata hai. Toh humara thoda sa turbulence ho raha tha, but settle ho gaya sab Yeh prank tha, chhota sa prank tha, unki khinchai kar raha tha. (Let me tell you a little story. When we were about to get married, I had said in an interview-it was a prank- that Ritika, after marriage you should know how to cook, because my mom told me that you will marry someone who knows how to cook. So we had a little turbulence, but everything settled. It was a prank, a small prank, I was just teasing her).”

Rohit clarified that his comments about Ritika needing to know how to cook were simply part of a playful prank.

'Family Full House', hosted by Rohit Sharma, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

For the unversed, Rohit and Ritika reportedly first met back in 2008 during an advertisement shoot. After falling for one another, the couple finally tied the knot on 13 December 2015 in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple has been blessed with two children - daughter Samaira Sharma and son Ahaan Sharma.