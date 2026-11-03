Bhagyashree Shares Winter Nourishment Tips From Manali, Reveals Her Special Drink Recipe

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree shared a winter wellness tip from Manali, Himachal Pradesh, and suggested a warm, nourishing drink made with nuts and halim seeds to help the body cope with colder temperatures.

Taking to Instagram as part of her 'Tuesday Tips' series, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress spoke about the importance of keeping the body nourished during the winter season. She highlighted the benefits of almonds and walnuts, saying they provide antioxidants, support immunity, and help keep the skin moisturized from within.

In a video, Bhagyashree said she was currently in Manali, where the temperature had started to drop, particularly after sunset. She explained that as the weather turned colder, the body naturally sought warmth from within. Sharing her recipe, the actress suggested soaking two to three cashews, two to three walnuts, and some halim seeds in water for two to three hours.

She then recommended lightly grinding the ingredients, adding cardamom and saffron, and boiling the mixture in regular or plant-based milk. She suggested consuming the drink while it was warm.

Bhagyashree also pointed out that halim seeds are rich in vitamins A, C and E, along with calcium, iron, and folic acid. She said the combination of nuts, seeds and spices could be made a part of one's daily winter routine to help address seasonal cold and dryness.

Sharing her video, Bhagyashree wrote,“#tuesdaytipswithb Cold days call for warm nourishment! Almonds and walnuts strengthen your immunity, provide antioxidents and keep your skin moisturized from the inside. While halim seeds are nutridense with VitA,VitC, VitE, calcium, iron & folic acid. With elaichi and kesar further fortifying these nutrients, it is a perfect way to combat winter cokd and dryness. Make this drink a simple addition to your daily routine. #healthhacks #healthyfood #dryfruıts.”

In the video, she said,“I have come to Manali, Himachal Pradesh where it has started to get slightly cold. But as soon as the sun sets, the temperature is going to drop sharply and it is going to be cold. When the temperature starts to fall like this, the body naturally asks for warmth from within.”

Every Tuesday, Bhagyashree shares health and wellness tips with her followers through her 'Tuesday Tips' series.