India's Affordable Medicines, Digital Health Model Emulatable: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) India is emerging as a global healthcare partner through affordable medicines, large-scale public health programmes, digital innovation and traditional medicine research, offering a model that developing economies can emulate to improve healthcare access and resilience, a new report has said.

The report from Morocco-based publication Assahifa said India's healthcare transformation demonstrates how domestic efforts to expand access to medical services expands beyond national borders through technology transfer, institutional expertise, pharmaceutical manufacturing and public health programme implementation.

“By sharing technology, strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains, and developing local capabilities, India can help countries across the Global South build more inclusive, affordable, and resilient healthcare systems,” the report said.

The report identified India's pharmaceutical sector as a central pillar of its global healthcare contribution as pharmaceutical exports rose to $31 billion in FY26 from $2 billion in FY21, with Indian medicines reaching over 190 countries.

India supplies about one-fifth of the world's generic medicines by volume and produces around 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories.

Over 1.87 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in India support the delivery of primary healthcare services, while the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has reached 600 million beneficiaries.

The program supported over 130 million treatments, with total expenditure of over 2 trillion rupees.

“India's experience demonstrates that affordable healthcare depends not only on lower prices but also on the availability of medicines. Decentralised distribution networks and local partnerships can improve access, particularly in remote communities, while reducing the financial burden on households,” the report said.

Indian manufacturers also contribute nearly 60 per cent of global vaccine demand at a stage of the supply chain.“Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers also supply highly regulated markets, including the United States and Europe. Meanwhile, the industry is moving towards higher-value production, including injectables, biosimilars, and complex pharmaceutical formulations,” the report noted.

India supplied hundreds of millions of vaccine doses to dozens of countries through the Vaccine Maitri initiative during Covid-19 pandemic and demonstrated how its manufacturing capabilities could support public health during emergencies.

-IANS

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