NDA Leaders Blast Neha Bora For 'Objectionable' Remarks On Hindus, Question Rahul's Support

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora has come under sharp criticism from NDA leaders over her remarks on the "Brahmanical system" and religious institutions, with BJP and Shiv Sena leaders accusing her of targeting Sanatan Dharma and questioning the platform extended to her by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The controversy intensified after BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticised Bora over her comments and alleged that her views reflected the influence of Rahul Gandhi, who is also a Congress MP. Bhandari further accused the Congress of harbouring hostility towards Hindus and claimed that the party's approach could pose a threat to the country's unity.

Taking to social media platform X, Bhandari shared Bora's remarks and sought to draw a comparison with an earlier statement attributed to Rahul Gandhi concerning the safety of women in temples. His post added to the political criticism surrounding the AISA president's comments.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, speaking to IANS, accused Bora of repeatedly making objectionable remarks against Sanatan Dharma and its followers. He said her comments reflected an attitude of targeting a particular religious community.

"The way Neha Bora insults Sanatan Dharma and the kind of language she uses suggest that she believes she can say whatever comes to her mind. Targeting a particular community and followers of Sanatan Dharma has become a habit for her," Hussain said.

BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan also criticised Bora and questioned the political position being taken by the student leader and raised concerns over her references to the two jailed activists.

"Neha Bora first says that we have taken inspiration from Bangladesh. Then she says that we will get Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid released from jail. Who is Sharjeel Imam? The one who said in an interview that India's Constitution is a fascist document," Paswan told IANS.

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi for allegedly providing a platform to Neha Bora.

"Rahul Gandhi is making leaders out of those who call the Constitution a fascist document. He's giving them a place on his platform. He's saying, lead the rallies. So, Rahul Gandhi will have to answer. Why this improper attempt to legitimise someone who calls the Constitution crafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar a fascist document?" he questioned.

Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey also joined the criticism, saying Bora's remarks should not come as a surprise given her stated ideological position. He referred to her father's reported disagreement with her views and said that he believed in placing the nation first.

"Is anyone surprised that Neha Bora is making such a statement? What can you expect from Neha Bora? She has herself said that her father serves in the Army and does not agree with her views. He believes in putting the nation first, whereas she speaks against the nation. Why is anyone taking someone like Neha Bora so seriously?" Dubey told IANS.

Dubey further objected to Bora's reported comments concerning temples and priests, alleging that religious institutions associated with Hindus were being singled out while similar remarks were not being made about mosques or churches. He also accused left-wing groups of attempting to divide society on religious lines and alleged that their thinking was influenced by foreign forces.

"Temples are for worshipping... How can she attack the priest of the temples? She did not say anything about the mosques or churches. Why? Because Hindus are soft. Someone calls Sanatan 'dengue'; some are dividing people on the basis of Lord Ram and Lord Shiv... The mindset of these left-wing people is influenced by foreign forces," he added.

Bihar Minister Santosh Suman also criticised the remarks, arguing that they reflected the ideological environment in which Bora had been influenced.

"That is her ideology, and she has been taught in the same school of thought, which is why she makes such statements. A temple is our sacred place, and we visit it with faith. It is a matter of faith for more than 100 crore people out of a population of nearly 140 crore. We believe that anyone who attacks a temple or a place of faith in this manner is insane," Suman told IANS.

The controversy erupted after Bora made the remarks while extending support to an impeachment resolution against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Bora turned her attention to caste-based discrimination and the role of religious institutions, arguing that women and other vulnerable sections required protection from what she described as the "Brahmanical system".

"Protection is absolutely necessary - and it is precisely from the Brahmanical system that such protection is required. This is a system which posits that the poor, the oppressed, animals and women are all deserving of subjugation and abuse. It is the very same system under which even Brahmin women are unsafe and fall victim to rape. Priests commit rapes inside temples. We have witnessed such instances..." Bora said.