Sting Operation On Regime Change Exposes Oppn's Intentions To Weaken Democracy, Constitution: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari on Tuesday reacted to the controversial sting operation exposing attempts at regime change, saying that such developments were anticipated and that people already had an idea about the intentions behind the talk of changing the government and turning India into Bangladesh.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said, "It was already anticipated. The people of the country had a hunch about the intentions behind all this talk of regime change and turning India into Bangladesh."

He also alleged that the mindset of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders belonging to the INDIA bloc had been exposed through the controversy.

"What Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the opposition parties in his INDIA alliance have in mind, and the extent to which they intend to trample upon the country's democracy and Constitution, has now been exposed. They have no faith in democracy, the Constitution or the Judiciary. These people are hand in glove with traitors and are working to weaken the country," he said.

Tiwari also asserted that the people of the country would give the Opposition a fitting reply.

"No one can weaken the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he enjoys the blessings and support of the people of the country," he added.

Meanwhile, amid the raging controversy over a regime change 'plot', resulting in a Centre-Opposition showdown, and the latter supporting street protests as a 'rightful' means to topple the government, a sting operation by a leading TV channel has led to 'startling disclosures'.

The sting operation by Times Now Navbharat, in which it enquired people who are under the scanner for backing 'regime change operations' via anarchic means, revealed a dangerous plan to replicate the violent protests to achieve the objective, purportedly along the lines of Bangladesh and Nepal.

Maulana Siraj Khan, Mumbai Chief of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, was captured on camera stating that the Muslim anger, if it breaks out, won't be contained.

The channel's sting operation also covered other student outfits and individuals, eliciting their views on 'filling the streets' for bringing about change.

Bheem Kumar, the Convener of Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (Revolutionary Youth Organisation), gave an insight into the July 20 rally and also told the channel how the resources and funds were arranged for propping up the stir, which snowballed into a national issue, resulting in Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

He disclosed that the daily expenditure of the demonstration stood at about Rs 5 lakh.

Without taking the name of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, he said most of the protesters were either Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters or had connections with AAP.

Mudita Kushwaha, the national spokesperson of 'Krantikari Yuva Sangathan', also backed the idea that replicating Bangladesh and Nepal-style operations was very much possible here.