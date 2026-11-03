7,873 Cambodians Still Barred From Homes After Thai Truce
(MENAFN) Almost 8,000 displaced Cambodian civilians are still stranded along the Thai frontier more than 10 months into a ceasefire, Cambodia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday, charging that Thai forces are stopping them from going home.
According to the ministry, 7,873 people from 1,869 families, among them 1,847 children, cannot return to their residences near the Boeung Trakuon checkpoint in Banteay Meanchey province, a Cambodian daily reported.
The data surfaced on the same day the ASEAN Observer Team visited the zone to evaluate conditions along the disputed border.
Phnom Penh claims Thai soldiers have laid razor wire, excavated trenches, erected fortifications and destroyed civilian property since the truce took effect. It also accused Bangkok of seizing Cambodian territory and declared that it will not accept any forcible alteration of internationally recognized boundaries.
Thailand denied comparable claims last week. It maintained that its barriers are security measures on land it considers its own, not a bid to redraw the frontier, a Thai newspaper reported.
Thai Defense Minister Adul Boonthumjaroen said Monday that the dispute is still unsettled and that talks between the militaries are continuing, the same report said.
The two neighbors agreed to halt fighting on Dec. 27, 2025, after deadly clashes, but conflicting territorial claims and disputes over troop positions keep straining relations.
According to the ministry, 7,873 people from 1,869 families, among them 1,847 children, cannot return to their residences near the Boeung Trakuon checkpoint in Banteay Meanchey province, a Cambodian daily reported.
The data surfaced on the same day the ASEAN Observer Team visited the zone to evaluate conditions along the disputed border.
Phnom Penh claims Thai soldiers have laid razor wire, excavated trenches, erected fortifications and destroyed civilian property since the truce took effect. It also accused Bangkok of seizing Cambodian territory and declared that it will not accept any forcible alteration of internationally recognized boundaries.
Thailand denied comparable claims last week. It maintained that its barriers are security measures on land it considers its own, not a bid to redraw the frontier, a Thai newspaper reported.
Thai Defense Minister Adul Boonthumjaroen said Monday that the dispute is still unsettled and that talks between the militaries are continuing, the same report said.
The two neighbors agreed to halt fighting on Dec. 27, 2025, after deadly clashes, but conflicting territorial claims and disputes over troop positions keep straining relations.
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