45 Years, 45,000 Steps Of Hope: Al Ghurair Centre Joins Hands With Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics For Pink October

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Community walkathon anchors a two-week Pink October programme with Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics at the Grand Atrium Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE, November 2026: Al Ghurair Centre brought together over 600 participants for '45,000 Steps of Hope', a community walkathon raising awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection. Held as the Centre celebrates its 45th anniversary in Deira, the walk was part of its Pink October programme with Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics, which offered women free health screenings, awareness sessions and fitness classes at the Grand Atrium, reinforcing the Centre's commitment to women's health and wellbeing.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the UAE, accounting for 36.6% of all invasive cancers diagnosed in women in 2023, according to the UAE National Cancer Registry. With early detection key to better outcomes, the programme brings screenings and expert advice to where women already shop, dine and spend time with their families. To date, 1100 women have been screened on site and 9+ fitness sessions have been held

Ramy El-Shaarawy, Vice President – Hospitality & Mall at Al Ghurair Centre, said:“Behind every pink ribbon is a story of courage, hope and resilience. This Pink October, Al Ghurair Centre stands with every woman facing breast cancer, because no one should face the journey alone.”

Rashed Al Falasi, Executive Director, Canadian Specialist Hospital & Clinics, said:“Early detection remains the most powerful tool we have against breast cancer. The challenge is encouraging women to take the first step, whether that is a regular self-check, a clinical examination or a mammogram from the age of 40, or earlier for those with a family history. With Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics established within Al Ghurair Centre, we are bringing quality healthcare closer to the community, making preventive care, early detection and expert medical guidance more accessible, while encouraging women to take that important first step towards prioritizing their health”

The walkathon was organised with Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics as health partner, Fitze as walkathon partner, Metrofitt as fitness partner and Jeanswest as rewards partner.

The Pink October programme ran at the Grand Atrium until 31 October, with free health screenings and awareness sessions with CSH, alongside free daily Metrofitt fitness classes as well as giveaways, vouchers, and wellness activities. In its 45th year, the Centre added more meaningful experiences beyond shopping and entertainment, from health screenings to community walks.

About Al Ghurair Centre:

Opened in Deira in 1981, Al Ghurair Centre is one of Dubai's first modern shopping malls. Today it brings together more than 240 retail, dining and entertainment outlets, including the Flayva food hall and the Glitch entertainment destination, and hosts year-round community and seasonal activations.