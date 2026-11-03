Icaur Presents Vision For Personalised, Lifestyle-Led Mobility And Global Community, With UAE Brand Ambassador Announced

iCAUR MOD FEST showcased new opportunities for personalisation, and lifestyle-led innovation for UAE customers Showrooms in UAE set to feature a dedicated personal customisation zone UAE's first Brand Ambassador for iCAUR, Humaid Yousuf Saif, nominated under global Club Connect programme

Wuhu, China, November, 2026: iCAUR has presented its vision for personalised, lifestyle-led mobility and a global community of owners at the iCAUR International User Summit 2026, supported by the inaugural iCAUR MOD FEST. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held in Wuhu, China, from October 19–23, the summit brought together global users and international media, including representatives from the UAE, under the theme Make It Yours, highlighting the brand's focus on distinctive design, flexible mobility and user-led personalisation.

Showcasing this vision, the event featured the onstage debut of official customised special editions – the V23 Forge, V27 Sun Roam and V25 Game Changer – with market rollout scheduled no later than early 2027.

Personalisation as a Core Focus:

Carrying the brand's Make it Yours philosophy forward, iCAUR announced plans for an elevated customization experience and global community rollout, formalising its co-creation framework. Moving forward, every showroom will house a dedicated customisation zone, with personalisation options available concurrently at new model launches.

This will be supported by a global modification ecosystem and owner communities, spanning vehicle modification, collaboration and user communities around the world. The brand has set up official user clubs across nine countries, including the UAE and will extend its reach to more nations via the“Club Connect” initiative in 2027. The event hosted the inauguration of its first cohort of global brand ambassadors, with Humaid Yousuf Saif proudly representing the Emirates.

The first day of the summit also saw the global debut of the all-new iCAUR V25, introducing the latest addition to its V-series line-up and showcasing the brand's vision for a new generation of versatile, highly customisable SUVs featuring ample opportunities for functional upgrades and modifications.

Commenting on the announcements, Mr. Tim Zhang, General Manager of Chery Middle East, said:“This new direction for iCAUR clearly demonstrates how our brand is evolving to meet the expectations of a new generation of drivers in the UAE. Alongside the launch of the highly customisable iCAUR V25, these developments signal iCAUR's ambition to build lasting relationships with our valued owners through a global modification network, partner collaboration and owner communities, extending engagement beyond the initial vehicle purchase.”

iCAUR MOD FEST Celebrates Personalisation:

A major highlight of the summit, the iCAUR MOD FEST brought together customised vehicles and creative interpretations of the brand's V-series models. The festival demonstrated how owners across different markets had adapted their vehicles to reflect local cultures, outdoor pursuits and individual styles.

Showcased concepts included V23 designs inspired by South African off-road culture and Malaysian heritage, alongside V27 interpretations influenced by Omani landscapes and classic American Woodie station wagons. Other builds incorporated distinctive lighting, colourful wheels and rooftop camping equipment, illustrating the breadth of possibilities for personal expression.

The three official customised vehicles showcased on-site serve as the most intuitive embodiment of this philosophy. The V23 Forge amplifies urban character with a wide-body kit and gloss-black accents, striking a bolder stance while retaining the V23's playful spirit.

The V27 Sun Roam draws inspiration from 1980s off-road vehicles and vintage cameras, pairing rugged proportions with refined details, crafted for those who cherish the journey itself.

The V25 Game Changer injects adventure and gaming-inspired personality into its classic rugged silhouette, through widened wheel arches, rocker panel color schemes and controller-themed elements.

Market rollout for the three models is scheduled no later than early 2027; deliveries will adopt KD assembly or dealer-fit kits, subject to local regulations and market conditions.

As iCAUR continues its expansion across more than 40 markets worldwide, the summit reinforced the brand's central message: vehicles could serve as more than mobility solutions, becoming adaptable companions that reflected their owners' lifestyles and aspirations.