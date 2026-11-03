Al Masaood Group Industrial To Highlight Innovation And Digital Technologies At ADIPEC 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: Al Masaood Group Industrial, part of Al Masaood Group, will mark its 27th consecutive participation at ADIPEC 2026, taking place from 2–5 November at ADNEC Abu Dhabi. Through its Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD, the Group will present a range of international technologies and engineering solutions, with a focus on innovation, digitalisation, artificial intelligence (AI), local manufacturing and In-Country Value (ICV). Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This year's participation will highlight the growing role of digital technologies and advanced engineering in improving efficiency, reliability and asset performance across the energy sector. Bringing together international technology partners and local engineering expertise, Al Masaood Group Industrial will present solutions addressing the evolving requirements of the oil and gas, power, petrochemical and wider industrial sectors.

Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, said:“Our 27th consecutive participation at ADIPEC reflects our longstanding relationship with the UAE's energy and industrial sectors. As the industry evolves, so do the technologies and solutions we bring to the market. Digitalisation, AI and advanced engineering are creating new opportunities to improve industrial operations, and our focus remains on connecting these developments with the needs of our customers, supported by our local technical capabilities and international partnerships.”

At this year's exhibition, PESD will present a diverse portfolio of technologies through its international principals, covering AI-driven analytics, digital asset management, rotating equipment, specialised engineering, flow control, water treatment and waste management. Al Masaood Motor Tech will feature Nidec alternator technology, while the Al Masaood Power Division will present Instagrid portable power solutions, further expanding the Group's offering at the exhibition.

Alongside its technology portfolio, Al Masaood Group Industrial will highlight its local engineering, fabrication and technical service capabilities, which support customers from equipment supply and installation through to maintenance and after-sales services. These capabilities, together with its international partnerships, contribute to the UAE's industrial development and ICV priorities by supporting local expertise and opportunities for greater localisation.

Visitors can meet Al Masaood Group Industrial and its participating international partners at Stands 3430 and 3540, Hall 3, ADNEC Abu Dhabi, from 2–5 November 2026.

About Al Masaood – Group Industrial:

Al Masaood – Group Industrial is a highly diversified business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions. A leader in the UAE's industrial sector, Al Masaood – Group Industrial caters to the needs of major industries such as oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics, modular construction, automotive and accessories, and many more. Under the Al Masaood – Group Industrial umbrella are Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories Division (TBA), Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CVE), Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Bergum L.L.C, ARB Emirates, Al Masaood Motor Tech, Al Masaood Technical Services, and Al Masaood Equipment Rental.

The company's portfolio of products and services is provided through its partnerships with major international brands, as well as through locally developed manufacturing solutions. Some of the top global brands associated with the company include Volvo Penta, MTU (Rolls Royce Power Systems), UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, KSB Services LLC, MAN Energy, Nash Engineering, Bridgestone, Total Energies, ARB, Leroy-Somer, Quartzelec, CIRCOR – Schroedahl GmbH, Dongfeng, Oshkosh, and TCM. Through its power, engineering, and industrial units, it has built some of the largest repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and operation facilities in the UAE.

Besides engaging in in-country public-private partnerships to drive the industrial identity of the nation, Al Masaood – Group Industrial is also focused on offering a wide array of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, including eco-friendly modular buildings, battery systems and mobile solar applications. Al Masaood – Group Industrial also has a Steel Fabrication arm, and a network of automotive service centres.