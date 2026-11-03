Ducab Highlights Contribution To UAE Energy Security And Transition At ADIPEC 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2026: Ducab Group, a leading UAE-based manufacturer of cable and metals solutions, is showcasing its advanced high-voltage solutions and specialized technologies at ADIPEC 2026, demonstrating how domestic manufacturing and resilient supply chains serve as an essential foundation for regional energy security. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Energy security depends not only on the availability of energy resources, but also on the industrial capabilities, specialized technologies, and resilient supply chains required to deliver power reliably. With global clean energy and electrification investments reaching $2.2 trillion in 2026 – including $550 billion allocated to power grids, up nearly 20% year-on-year according to the IEA – building localized industrial capacity protects national energy security against global supply bottlenecks. Through end-to-end UAE-based manufacturing, local sourcing, and advanced cable engineering, Ducab provides the vital infrastructure needed to maintain a reliable power grid and support clean energy expansion.

Demonstrating its commitment to driving domestic economic growth and industrial self-reliance, Ducab has achieved an In-Country Value (ICV) score of 96.58%. Furthermore, the company sources 40% of its industrial raw materials locally, strengthening domestic supply chain resilience and minimizing exposure to global market disruptions.

In alignment with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic vision, Ducab has recorded a 10% surge in renewables sales, reflecting accelerated demand for clean energy infrastructure. At ADIPEC 2026, Ducab is featuring its comprehensive portfolio of specialized cables designed for solar, wind, and high-voltage transmission applications, enabling the seamless integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

Visitors to ADIPEC 2026 can explore Ducab's latest innovations and strategic energy initiatives at (Stand Number 4430 / Hall Number 4) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). By combining cutting-edge technology with domestic industrial expertise, Ducab continues to strengthen the industrial foundations of the UAE's energy security while advancing sustainable energy generation, transmission, and distribution across global markets.