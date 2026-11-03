Nutanix And Netris Announce Strategic Collaboration To Deliver A Multitenant Infrastructure Stack From Compute To Network For Neoclouds And NVIDIA Cloud Partner Environments

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE, 2026: Nutanix NASDAQ: NTNX, a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, and Netris, the leading provider of Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multitenancy (NAAM) for AI infrastructure, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a jointly engineered infrastructure stack designed specifically for neoclouds and enterprises. By combining Nutanix Cloud Platform and Nutanix's expertise in cloud infrastructure and compute orchestration with the Netris NAAM platform, the joint solution will provide neoclouds and enterprises with a scalable, secure, and multitenant solution across the infrastructure. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As the demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, neoclouds and enterprises are leading the deployment of large GPU clusters to support a broad range of AI workloads. Delivering this infrastructure as a service requires both soft isolation and hard isolation (enforced on networking hardware) that extends across every layer of the infrastructure, from the compute layers and data processing units to the physical switches.

An Automated Multitenant Infrastructure Stack for AI Clouds:

Bringing together Nutanix's cloud infrastructure capabilities with Netris network automation and multitenancy, the joint solution will provide neoclouds and enterprises with a secure, multitenant AI infrastructure stack across bare-metal and virtualized environments, enabling providers to instantly onboard customers, maintain strict isolation between tenants from compute through the physical network, and deliver AI services through a cloud-like self-service experience.

Automated Network Fabric Operations: Simplifies AI infrastructure deployment by automatically configuring the physical network as tenant resources are provisioned, reducing manual effort, accelerating time to value, and improving operational consistency. Unified Multitenant Networking: Delivers a consistent networking experience across physical and virtual environments by translating Nutanix tenant requirements into the appropriate underlying network services for bare-metal and virtualized GPU nodes. Self-Service Cloud Networking: Provides cloud-grade networking constructs – VPCs, elastic IPs, NAT, and L4 load balancers – through a web console, REST API, and Terraform, enabling infrastructure to be consumed through a self-service, cloud-like experience. High-Performance AI Factory Networking: Supports the connectivity for demanding AI workloads, enabling efficient edge, East-West, North-South, scale-up, and host-based networking traffic flows. End-to-End Tenant Isolation: Extends secure hard and soft tenant isolation across the entire network – from virtual workloads through the physical switching layer – supporting secure, reliable GPU-as-a-Service offerings on shared infrastructure.

Key highlights of the joint solution for neoclouds and enterprises will include:

Executive Commentary:

“Neoclouds and NVIDIA Cloud Partners are at the forefront of the AI transformation, but building the cloud operating stack required to monetize GPU clusters at scale is remarkably complex,” said Ketan Shah, Vice President, Product Management, Nutanix.“By pairing Nutanix's Agentic AI solution with the Netris NAAM platform, we will provide AI cloud operators with an out-of-the-box solution to accelerate their journey from metals to margins. We chose to partner with Netris, a leader in network automation, abstraction, and multitenancy, to give operators true self-service networking across both bare-metal and virtualized environments. This will enable our partners to deliver secure, multitenant IaaS environments quickly while maintaining the simplicity and enterprise reliability that Nutanix is known for.”

“AI infrastructure is scaling incredibly fast, and the network has to scale with it,” said Alex Saroyan, CEO and Co-Founder of Netris.“An AI cloud needs two layers working as one – Nutanix's compute orchestration and virtualization, backed by deep operational leadership and experience, and Netris network automation, abstraction, and multitenancy. What makes this collaboration matter is that those layers stay continuously in sync, giving neoclouds and enterprises a single automated stack for secure, multitenant GPU services.”

“As demand for AI infrastructure grows across the Middle East and Africa, service providers and enterprises need to scale GPU capacity while ensuring security, operational efficiency and clear separation between customers and workloads. For neoclouds looking to monetise their infrastructure investments, the ability to deliver secure, multitenant AI services quickly and cost-effectively will be a key differentiator. Our collaboration with Netris brings together compute orchestration and network automation to simplify the delivery of AI infrastructure across bare-metal and virtualised environments. By enabling automated provisioning, robust tenant isolation and a cloud-like self-service experience, we aim to help providers accelerate time to market, unlock new revenue opportunities and scale AI services with greater confidence, while giving enterprises a secure and flexible foundation for their most demanding AI workloads,” said Sush Kajaria, EMEA Alliance Sales Director, Nutanix.

Analyst Commentary:

“AI infrastructure providers are evolving beyond GPU capacity to deliver trusted inference environments, workload orchestration, agent lifecycle management, and managed AI services. The differentiator will be a cloud-like operating model that combines performance with control, isolation, and security at every layer of the stack.”

– Steve McDowell, Principal Analyst, NAND Research

Availability:

The joint solution is planned to be available in tech preview in early 2027.

Photo Caption: Sush Kajaria, EMEA Alliance Sales Director, Nutanix

About Nutanix:

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications, deploying enterprise AI workloads and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at or follow us on social media.