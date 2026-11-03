Nutanix And Netris Announce Strategic Collaboration To Deliver A Multitenant Infrastructure Stack From Compute To Network For Neoclouds And NVIDIA Cloud Partner Environments
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE, 2026: Nutanix NASDAQ: NTNX, a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, and Netris, the leading provider of Network Automation, Abstraction, and Multitenancy (NAAM) for AI infrastructure, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a jointly engineered infrastructure stack designed specifically for neoclouds and enterprises. By combining Nutanix Cloud Platform and Nutanix's expertise in cloud infrastructure and compute orchestration with the Netris NAAM platform, the joint solution will provide neoclouds and enterprises with a scalable, secure, and multitenant solution across the infrastructure. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn As the demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, neoclouds and enterprises are leading the deployment of large GPU clusters to support a broad range of AI workloads. Delivering this infrastructure as a service requires both soft isolation and hard isolation (enforced on networking hardware) that extends across every layer of the infrastructure, from the compute layers and data processing units to the physical switches. An Automated Multitenant Infrastructure Stack for AI Clouds: Bringing together Nutanix's cloud infrastructure capabilities with Netris network automation and multitenancy, the joint solution will provide neoclouds and enterprises with a secure, multitenant AI infrastructure stack across bare-metal and virtualized environments, enabling providers to instantly onboard customers, maintain strict isolation between tenants from compute through the physical network, and deliver AI services through a cloud-like self-service experience. Key highlights of the joint solution for neoclouds and enterprises will include:
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Automated Network Fabric Operations: Simplifies AI infrastructure deployment by automatically configuring the physical network as tenant resources are provisioned, reducing manual effort, accelerating time to value, and improving operational consistency.
Unified Multitenant Networking: Delivers a consistent networking experience across physical and virtual environments by translating Nutanix tenant requirements into the appropriate underlying network services for bare-metal and virtualized GPU nodes.
Self-Service Cloud Networking: Provides cloud-grade networking constructs – VPCs, elastic IPs, NAT, and L4 load balancers – through a web console, REST API, and Terraform, enabling infrastructure to be consumed through a self-service, cloud-like experience.
High-Performance AI Factory Networking: Supports the connectivity for demanding AI workloads, enabling efficient edge, East-West, North-South, scale-up, and host-based networking traffic flows.
End-to-End Tenant Isolation: Extends secure hard and soft tenant isolation across the entire network – from virtual workloads through the physical switching layer – supporting secure, reliable GPU-as-a-Service offerings on shared infrastructure.
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