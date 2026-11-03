Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City And Abu Dhabi Pension Fund Partner To Enhance Healthcare Access For Pensioners

Abu Dhabi, November 2026: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City SSMC, a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ADPF during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 to improve access to specialised healthcare for more than 50,000 civilian and military pensioners and beneficiaries. The collaboration will focus on healthy ageing and geriatric care, helping pensioners stay healthy, independent and connected to their families and community for longer. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn Under the agreement, SSMC will establish dedicated pathways to facilitate access to healthcare services, including priority booking for medical appointments and a dedicated call centre. These measures will help pensioners registered with ADPF access specialised medical services and receive healthcare that meets and exceeds their needs. The collaboration will also explore joint initiatives in preventive healthcare, health awareness and wellness initiatives, including opportunities for SSMC to participate in ADPF community and wellbeing events. Aligned with the UAE's Year of Family, the partnership recognises the importance of supporting citizens in maintaining their health, independence and quality of life, while helping families navigate their growing healthcare needs. Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer at SSMC, said:“Healthy ageing is about preserving independence and quality of life, with the right care and support as people's needs change. Through our partnership with Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, we aim to make timely, specialised healthcare easier for pensioners to access and navigate. Drawing on SSMC's expertise and dedicated services, our focus is to provide coordinated, personalised care that helps pensioners maintain their wellbeing and independence.” H.E. Khalaf Abdullah Al Hammadi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, said:“At Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, we believe that our responsibility towards pensioners goes beyond ensuring their financial stability. It extends to empowering them to enjoy healthy, fulfilling, and stable lives during retirement after years of dedication and contribution to the nation's development.” Al Hammadi added:“Through our collaboration with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, we aim to facilitate pensioners' access to specialized healthcare services tailored to their needs, providing greater peace of mind for them and their families. This partnership also reflects our commitment to building strategic partnerships that deliver tangible value to pensioners, enhance their quality of life, and strengthen family and community bonds, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family.” The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting those who have proudly served Abu Dhabi and the nation through timely access to medical care. At its heart is the aim of enhancing their quality of life while providing greater reassurance and support for them. About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City SSMC: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 607 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 30-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 74 specialties and sub-specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region. About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises: SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care